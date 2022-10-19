An experience at Upington prison had anti-apartheid stalwart and human rights activist reverend Allan Boesak seeing red

Boesak and Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu were barred from seeing convicted felon John Block

the experience prompted Boesak to compare president Cyril Ramaphosa'a administration to PW Botha's

CAPE TOWN - Apartheid and human right activist Reverend Allan Boesak has made some damning allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Reverand Allen Boesak says there is little difference between President Ramaphosa's administration and the apartheid government. Image: @UPSeminary/Twitter & Jaco Marais/Getty Images

Boesak claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa's government was just like the administration of apartheid president PW Botha.

Boesak's accusations were spurred by his and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's experience of being barred from visiting convicted fraudster John Block on Tuesday, 18 October.

Block was formerly the ANC Norther Cape Chair before he was sentenced to 15 years in jail for fraud and money laundering.

Sisulu said the pair were at Uppington prison to visit Block, but the department of correctional services (DSC) denied them entry even though they had made all the necessary arrangements, EWN reported.

Of the experience, Boesak said it was deeply shocking and extremely distressing. The reverend claim that the experience was one of the shapes reminders of how similar Ramaphosa's and Botha's governments were.

Boesak added that the last time minister was prevented from praying for people was during apartheid. The reverend also speculated that Minister Sisulu was barred from seeing Block as retribution because the inmate refused to see President Ramaphosa when he visited Block, Daily Maverick reported.

Minister Sisulu added that the refusal to visit Block violated the fraudster's rights in addition to her rights as his relative. The tourism minister said she would consider suing the state over the ordeal.

South Africans react to Boesak's assertions

While some Soth Africans think Boesak was right, others claim he has no leg to stand on.

Below are some comments:

@JohnLange10 commented:

"Jailbird preacher "

@HMandlendoda claimed:

"Is worse than Botha and de Klerk."

@GenduToit asked:

"When did this ex-convict all of a sudden become relevant again?"

@sellorabs added:

"If you are hated by convicts, know that you are doing a great job."

