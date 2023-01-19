One South Africa (OSA) Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is determined to have the matric pass mark increased to 50%

The politician sought answers from Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga about the matriculants' marks

Maimane’s comments left many social media users annoyed, with some saying he should let the learners have their moment

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of One South Africa (OSA) Movement Mmusi Maimane questioned the performance of the matriculating class of 2022.

OSA leader Mmusi Maimane wants the matric pass mark to be increased to 50%. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The politician sought answers from Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga about the learners’ marks ahead of the matric results being announced. He previously called for the pass mark to be increased from 30% to 50%.

Taking to Twitter Maimane said it is important to ask Motshekga critical questions when the results are shared. He questioned the number of learners that obtained an average of 50% or higher and the average subject marks.

“It is important to know these metrics to access the performance of the department itself!” said Maimane.

Earlier this month, the politician slammed the 30% pass mark for being too low. The OSA leader claimed that the pass mark undermines the intellect of the country’s youth and creates an education crisis.

The movement has since launched a petition to have the pass mark bumped up to 50%. According to Radio 702, the petition has since gained over 13 000 signatures from people in agreeance with Maimane.

Social media users shared different views, with many saying Maimane should allow the matriculants to enjoy their moment and others calling for him to post his results.

Mzansi reacts to Maimane’s proposal

@KhozalLawrence said:

“Can you please allow these kids to own this moment? Many are from poor schools and families, yet they managed to do well. They also had Covid to deal with. They deserve to be celebrated and NOT questioned by you. These kids and their teachers are heroes and heroines.”

@NekhumbeMunei commented:

"Post your statement, you talk an awfully lot about this.”

@thabo_september wrote:

“Post your matric marks for us to see first.”

@McalpineWillem posted:

“It doesn't mean anything, marks are not a true reflection of the education system.”

@TitanThina added:

“Criticising Angie on a daily basis won't change things. It's unbecoming of you.”

IEB 2022 matriculants obtain 98.42% pass rate, leaving many impressed: “Congratulations”

Briefly News also reported that the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced that the 2022 matric class achieved a 98.42% pass rate, leaving many impressed.

Among those, 89.32% of students achieved entry to degree study. The board’s CEO Anne Oberholzer congratulated the class of 2022 for their exceptional results despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oberholzer said the matriculants missed out on most of their Grade 10 and Grade 11 years, which were fundamentally important to their Grade 12 success.

