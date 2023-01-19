Fana Mokoena has added his two cents to the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)

The actor and politician wants the SIU to target NLC officials who have resigned after facing disciplinary action involving lottery funds

Mzansi social media users shared mixed views and many agreed that the SIU should thoroughly investigate the NLC office before freezing the assets of famous people implicated in the scandal

Fana Mokoena wants the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to deal with the National Lotteries Commission's (NLC) top officials who are implicated in the multi-million rand NLC fraud scandal.

The seasoned actor questioned why the SIU is targeting only celebs for their alleged involvement in the scandal instead of going after the top lottery officials who have resigned.

TshisaLIVE reports that former NLC commissioner Thabang Mampane and former COO Phillemon Letwaba were both facing disciplinary hearings involving lottery funds when they resigned.

The SIU has seized assets belonging to popular music producer, Arthur Mafokate and it was reported that the unit was now after actress Carol Bouwer. Both the celebs' NPOs allegedly received millions of rands from the NLC.

Fana, who is also an EFF member, took to Twitter to share his views on the trending matter. He said a proper investigation should be conducted by the NLC office. He believes more office-bearers will be implicated. The same publication also reports that the Scandal! actor warned Mzansi artists not to allow the ruling party to corrupt them with "concocted deals".

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Fana Mokoena's remarks

Peeps took to the star's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed views to his remarks. Many agreed with him while others said the "shakedown" by the SIU is a "media storm".

@pleasuremongalo said:

"Like any other investigation, it will end up in smoke. It's who is involved? How connected is the person? How did they contribute during struggle? Who does he/she relate with in higher powers? Who have they slept/dated with? Therefore we shouldn't waste our energy on this investigation."

@comfort_himslv commented:

"Their deep pockets may come to their rescue."

@Buyongo wrote:

"SIU seems to only be doing a shakedown. I'm not convinced it'll go past some frozen assets and a media storm."

@RobertMwhoron said:

"Yoh! Some damming evidence all round. However, agreed the office bearers need to be the first to be investigated properly and brought to book. Then, what follows, will follow."

@2Dulas added:

"It's a NO WIN situation by the authorities, have they started with the staffers then the accusation would have been,WHERE ARE THE BIG FISH? Has it occurred to you that maybe these celebrities are exposed is because they're in the spotlight & others are being charged quietly?"

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets were frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Taking to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

