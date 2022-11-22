Zuma is a freeman and a recent video of him dancing in celebration set some people off

Twitter account @kulanicool shared a video showing the former president living his best life

Some people feel the justice system has failed the people of Mzansi while others are loving Zuma being free

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has the people of Mzansi divided. Some living for his freedom and others angered by it. A recent clip of him dancing set people off once again.

Former president Jacob Zuma was seen celebrating his freedom and it got people talking. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Zuma’s return to jail is a hot topic in Mzansi. Some fear that his return will cause unrest while others are certain he is a freeman for good.

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared a TikTok video of Zuma dancing in a questionable jersey. For a man who is apparently very sick, the former president can bust a move.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi divided by Zuma dancing

While Zuma supporters love nothing more than to see him free and dancing, those who are not a fan, do not. This video left many people angry and with no faith in our justice system.

Take a look at some of the mixed reactions:

@Man_Kat said:

“Same vibes with Trump ”

@ThatOnThat4 said:

“Hate everything about this. Except that cardigan. That cardigan is FIRE!!!!!!”

@noah_mbatha said:

“Can we let him be president again Because he's got the memo now.”

@darylbalfour said:

“This the man who is critically ill, too ill to be in a prison?”

@KingNema_Jnr said:

EFF says sending former president Jacob Zuma back to prison serves no purpose, Mzansi agrees

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters are not happy with the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to send former President Jacob Zuma back to prison. Some South Africans agree with the party.

Zuma was dealt another legal blow when the SCA reiterated the High Court's ruling that his medical parole was indeed invalid, illegal and unconstitutional.

Zuma, along with former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser, applied for a leave of appeal; however, that application was dismissed on Monday, 21 November, according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News