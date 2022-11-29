Fikile Mbalula believes the African National Congress will emerge from its 55th national elective conference stronger than before

The ANC secretary-general hopeful made the optimistic comments during the ruling party's Letsema campaign in the North West

Mbalula also took the opportunity the take a swipe at party members who were using the elective conference to attack President Cyril Ramaphosa

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

North West - The head of the African National Congress elections and secretary-general hopeful, Fikile Mbalula, says the ruling party will emerge from the ANC 55th national elective conference as an even stronger organisation.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is confident the ruling party will emerge from its elective conference stronger than before. Image: DAVID HARRISON & RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula was speaking at the party's Letsema campaign in the North West when he reminded branches and ANC supporters that the national conferences come and go but what matters is the ANC will live beyond the December conference.

The ANC national conference is set to begin on 16 December in Nasrec, where multiple party heavy will be vying for the top six positions in the ruling party.

The incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the embattled former health minister Zewli Mkhize, will be going head to head for the position of ANC president during the conference. Ramaphosa is expected to win the presidency, having garnered 2037 nominations compared to Mhkize's meagre 916, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The president's lead has not stopped the former health minister from taking veiled swipes at Ramaphosa, claiming that ANC needs new trustworthy leadership.

The constant attacks on Ramaphosa have spurred Mbalula to defend the president. The secretary-general hopeful took the opportunity to bash excited party members who were using the elective conference as an excuse to rake Ramaphosa over the coals.

According to TimesLIVE, Mbaula Said that members are allowed to challenge the president but can do so without waging an all-out war against the head of state. The transport minister called for unity within the ruling party, condemning those who sought to isolate President Ramaphosa.

South Africans weigh in on Fikile Mbalula's optimism

South Africans shared their thoughts on Fikile Mbalula's belief that the ANC would emerge stronger.

Below are some comments:

@Minanje said:

"Fully agree with you for a change, @MbalulaFikile. That is a sensible argument there."

@kevan_logic rebutted:

"Empty barrels = most noise."

@FreddyAdam13 claimed:

"Sedgars Mbalula's always in defence of mediocrity."

@das_liberty commented:

"A portion of the ANC dies this December."

@siboniseni_p added:

"There is something really wrong with this guy."

Mbalula Campaigns Hard for Ramaphosa’s ANC Presidential Bid, Says President Should Be Protected Not Isolated

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula came to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa during an address at the African National Congresses Letsema campaign in the North West on Saturday, 26 November.

Mabalula said President Ramaphosa should not be attacked or isolated but protected. The transport minister's defence of Ramaphosa comes as the president's opponents have been dragging him across the coals.

As the ANC's national elective conference draws nearer, party members gunning for the top six positions are pulling out all the stops to ensure the success of their camping. One of those tricks includes taking aim at Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News