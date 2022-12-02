A Johannesburg CEO's history of non-payment has finally come to a head after the sheriff came knocking at his Sandhurst home

About R4 million worth of fine artwork was seized from the founder and CEO of DNG Energy, Aldworth Mbalati

The CEO was evicted from the R35m Sandhurst home last week for failing to follow through on a purchase offer made in 2021

JOHANNESBURG - The founder and CEO of DNG Energy, Aldworth Mbalati, ran into some trouble on Thursday, 1 December, when about R4 million worth of fine art was seized from his Sandhurst home.

The Sherrif came knocking on the founder and CEO of DNG Energy, Aldworth Mbalati's door, to seize R4 million worth of artwork. Image: @DNGEnergy/Twitter & Sharon Seretlo

The seized items included 50 pieces of fine art ranging from paintings and sculptures to woven works, which were commissioned from the Candice Berman Gallery in May 2022.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, the art gallery owner, Candice Berman, described Mbalati as a con. Berman decried:

“What a very well-spoken gentleman he is!... But what a con! What an absolute con!"

As Berman tells the story, the CEO was referred to her gallery by a prolific interior designer who had done approximately R14 million worth of interior design and reservations on the Sandhurst home. Impressed with Mbalati's seeming deep pockets Berman took him on as a client.

After the artwork was commissioned, the purchase was confirmed, and the invoice was delivered, Mbalati failed to pay the Candice Berman Gallary a single cent for the work done. Seven months on, the gallery owner was forced to involve the sheriff and the courts to recoup what was rightfully hers.

According to TimesLIVE, this is not the first time Mbalati has been taken to the courts for non-payment. Last week the DNG energy CEO was evicted from the R35m home after failing to follow through on the purchase offer made in January 2021.

Daily Maverick earlier reported that Mbalati also had a pattern of non-payment at DNG Energy, where he failed to pay workers and suppliers.

The publication reported that the habit of non-payment softened and ended with workers being unable to support their families, pay school fees, and even be evicted from their homes.

