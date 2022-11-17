A fleet of vehicles leased by the city of Johannesburg have been repossesed by car rental company Avis

The municipality claims that the African National congress is to blame because it thwarted a motion that would have allowed the city to keep the cars

The ANC on the other hand has pointed the finger at the DA-led coalition government stating it simply didn't past the bill

JOHANNESBURG - Car rental company Avis repossessed a fleet 2 500 vehicles rented by the City of Johannesburg allegedly due to nonpayment. While the metro is blaming the African National Congress for the repossession, the ANC is pointing the finger at the city in return.

Rental Company Avis repossessed a fleet of cars from the City of Johannesburg, some of which were used by the metro police. Image: @MayorDadaMorero/Twitter &stock photo/Getty Images

The spokesperson for the MMC for group corporate and shared services, Mitchell Mckinley, said the contract between Avis and the city was deemed irregular in 2020 and has been subject to an ongoing investigation.

Mckinley added that the multi-party coalition introduced a motion to ensure the city would keep the fleet until the investigation was finalised. The spokesperson claimed that the motion was thwarted when the ANC caucus in Joburg voted it down, EWN reported.

However, Dada Morero, the former executive mayor and current leader of the ANC caucus, begs to differ. Morero claims the confiscation is due to non-payment, adding that the Democratic Alliance-led government failed to accept the financial hardships plaguing the municipality.

Regardless of whose to blame for the confiscation of the vehicles, the incident has created a security crisis in the City of Joburg, TimesLIVE reported.

The city's metro police department was using some of the vehicles repossessed for various operations, including highway patrols. Johannesburg's water department was also using other vehicles.

Bryne Maduka, city manager for the metro, said the municipality was doing everything in its power to ensure minimal disruptions to service delivery.

South Africans weigh in on the confiscation of vehicles in Johannesburg

While come south Africans think the ANC is to blame for the debacle other claim the DA is at fault.

Here are some comments:

@LoyisoJantjies claimed

"The DA never takes responsibility for their actions...they led CoJ in 2016, the source of this contract!"

@DilligafDave01 commented:

"Rightly so. Once again, the ANC has paralysed the CoJ. Follow the money. It always leaves a trail."

@Dhoodatthang added:

"The work of @myanc and their corrupt cabal."

@Eric_Kayoka suggested:

"They just want to disrespect the government. Let them take it, and the Government will buy more cars. This nonsense must stop."

