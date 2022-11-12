The City of Johannesburg has failed to open a library that was promised to the community of Lehae

Construction of the library began in 2015 and was meant to have been completed in 2018, which has caused frustration in the community

The Johanessburg Development Agency blamed the old construction company for the prolonged delay

City of Johannesburg stalls on constructing a library for the community.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) are pointing fingers at each other for failing to complete the construction of a library that started in 2015.

The R23 million Lehae library was initially set to open in 2018, but then the date got postponed to 1 April by the city, which never happened.

In June, the angry youth voiced their disappointment and demanded that the library be opened. The City said that it's still fixing the electricity connection damaged by the storm and that by the end of July, the library would be operational, reported News24.

Jacques Bona, the AFK's Lehae Youth Club chairperson, said the youth in the area had created petitions to try and speed up the city's efforts in opening up the library. They have managed to get over 1000 signatures online and in person.

"The youth has to spend money and travel to other communities to access library services. Many cannot afford data for their research assignments. It is painful. Young people have lost hope in the government. We are fed with empty promises."

According to reports, JDA said the delayed opening of the Lehae Library is due to the contractor's incompetence and that a new one was hired.

"The JDA and the City are finalising the process of getting an occupational certificate. This will allow the library to be open for public use."

