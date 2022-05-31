Residents living in the City of Johannesburg could soon qualify to have their debt owed to the municipality written-off

The city has identified certain groups which include non-profit organisations, churches and small businesses to apply for their debt to be written-off

Households with a combined income of R22 000 or less can also have a portion of their debt forgiven should they compile to certain conditions

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has launched a programme that will help residents from certain groups write off their debt. These groups include small businesses, non-profit organisations, churches and households that earn less than R22 000 per month.

People can apply for the debt write-off programme and once successful, the CoJ will immediately write off 50% of the owed municipal fees. The rest of the debt will be divided into three parts and each part will be written off every year for the next three years.

City of Joburg, plans to write of debt, households earning less than R22 000 per month

The CoJ says the debt will remain written off on the condition that successful candidates compile with a few conditions, according to TimesLIVE.

When it comes to households earning a combined income of R22 000 per month, the CoJ will write off a certain portion of the debt. After that, households are expected to settle the account in full within 90 days.

According to the CoJ, the initiative intends to rehabilitate defaulting consumers while bringing their arrears on city municipal bills up to date. MMC for finance, Julie Suddaby says the city is not unsympathetic to residents and their financial situation.

Residents can go on the CoJ's website for further information and can send their applications to debtrehab@joburg.org.za.

