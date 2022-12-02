South Africans are worried about what would happen if Deputy President David Mabuza become the nation's president

This comes as calls have been mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as head of state

The Phala Phala report found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to for the handling of the theft at his Phala Phala farm

JOHANNESBURG - Anxiety is in the air as South Africans worry about the prospect of Deputy President David Mabuza leading the country if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns.

South Africans are concerned about the prospect of Deputy President David Mabuza becoming president. Image: J. Countess & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The questions about the nation's future come after the Section 89 panel investigating the theft of foreign currency from President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm released its report on Wednesday, 30 November.

The report found that President Ramaphosa may have violated the law and might have to face charges for the Phala Phala scandal. The finding has sparked outrage nationwide, with many people calling for Ramaphosa to step down, TimesLIVE reported.

According to News24, the constitution stipulates that if the nation's president resigns, the deputy will step in as acting president until Parliament votes for a new head of state. While some South Africans joked about a David Mabuza presidency, others were concerned.

This is what citizens are saying:

@TanyaLopes10 said:

"Google his wrap sheet of charges!"

@BBakino

"Honestly, I am not ready, the president must stay and fight this case because, really, we cannot afford another 9 years of looting."

@SimplyMegszcpt asked:

"I really feel for our country. The rand is already dropping, the state coffers have been looted, and our people live in squalor. What exactly are they rejoicing for? I don't know. Do they think that now they will have a better life?"

Bantu Holomisa endorses DD Mabuza as best man to take over presidency; Mzansi disagrees: “ God help us all!”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the leader of the United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa, has given Deputy President David Mabuza the nod of approval, claiming Mabuza is the obvious choice to take over if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns.

South Africans beg to differ, with some citizens going as far as saying the UDM leader has lost his mind. Holomisa's endorsement of Mabuza comes as rumours of President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation have spread like wildfire following the release of the damning Phala Phala report.

Here's what citizens think about Holomisa's endorsement of Mabuza:

@Graphit54647392 asked:

"But if DD becomes president, will he be able to do it from Russia? Asking for a friend."

