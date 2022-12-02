Economic Freedom Fighters's Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called for the president’s resignation

He believes that Cyril Ramaphosa did not work alone to suppress the Phala Phala investigations, and his allies must be accountable

The African National Congress's National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to convene for an emergency meeting

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters' Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies should be held accountable along with him for the Phala Phala scandal.

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign. Image: Luba Lesolle & Mike Hutchings

Source: Getty Images

There have been numerous calls for the nation’s head to step down amid allegations that he covered up the theft of millions in foreign currency from his farm in Limpopo in 2020. Ndlozi believes that those who assisted Ramaphosa in his illicit activities should also be dealt with.

The MP said it was unlikely that the president acted by himself to suppress the Phala Phala investigations. He called for those who helped with the cover-up to “fall” with Ramaphosa, TimesLIVE reported.

"Ramapostponer. Postponing the inevitable," said Ndlozi.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to convene for an emergency meeting in Nasrec on Friday, 2 December. They will discuss the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala saga.

ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe told EWN that a press conference would be held to discuss the report and a way forward following the scandal. He appealed to citizens to allow the NEC to process the issues.

The report’s findings have left South Africans up in arms, with many calling for Ramaphosa to resign and others saying he should finish his term. Here’s how social media users reacted to the report:

@tholangmolefe said:

“As a citizen and a person who voted for him, I am pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa not to resign. He shouldn’t allow evil politicians to win this battle. Otherwise, this country will be another Zimbabwe. our last hope.”

@Yhu_Abelungu commented:

“Cyril is delaying the inevitable.”

@Casanova_8591 posted:

“Ramaphosa didn’t steal anything from the government and just in case you don’t know... he’s the only president that matters in the country.”

Briefly News also reported that despite the damning findings in the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala farm theft, President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be calm and not panicking.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that the president would not be making a hasty decision about resigning and still needs to study the report and allegations against him.

“It’s not about whether he is panicking, that I can assure you. It’s not about the fact that he lacks confidence in his own caucus."

