A daughter stocked up her mother's BMW with fundamental essentials she would probably need in case of an emergency

The woman filled the car with lotion, perfumes, a nail file, cash, a change of outfit and other essentials

Netizens were impressed by the young girl's sweet gesture for her mum, and many said they would do the same for their mothers

TikTok user @lifeoftm is known for showing people what essential goods they need for different rooms and spaces. This time the young hun uploaded a video of her restocking her mother's BMW with the required goodies. The daughter packed her mum's car with a mini wardrobe and pantry.

Social media users were impressed by the essentials she packed for her mum, including the blanket. The lifestyle blogger said:

" Surprising my mom with a fully stocked car. I hope I remembered everything! Let me know what else you store in your car."

Young lady's vlog sparks conversation in Mzansi

Netizens were impressed by the woman's innovative idea. Most people wanted to do this for their cars, while others did not want to reveal what they had in their automobiles.

Here are some of the comments:

@ said:

"I will do this in my car in a year."

@Dakalo commented:

"Thought you were American until I saw the money."

@Dudu Kgoebane said:

"Love this! Where are the Woolies shopping bags?"

@Melo commented:

"I think this is what we are trying to achieve by leaving our things in the car, but it ends up so messy,"

@MissTee said:

"Bless your heart; this is so thoughtful."

@SigourneyBruintjies commented:

"Hey, that thing you used for the charger, where can we get that?"

@NontoMajola said:

"My car has a random McDonald's paper bag and lipgloss; I need to do better"

