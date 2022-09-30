A new viral social media challenge has parents giving their toddlers eggs and seeing what they will do with them

One little girl tried to eat the egg, knocked on it, and then tried to drop it down the inside of her dress

While it was stressful to watch, people loved seeing the unexpected things baby girl chose to do with the egg

Brave parents decided to see what their toddler daughter would do if they gave her an egg, another wild social media challenge. Little sis had people sitting on the edge of their seats!

A little girl with an egg had people cringing, stressing, and laughing. Image: TikTok / Tshepi Pom-pomz Tracey Tshabalala

Someone somewhere decided to claim that toddlers will be gentle with an egg, which sparked this risky social media challenge.

TikTok user Tshepi Pom-pomz Tracey Tshabalala shared a clip of a little girl being given an egg by her parents. First, she knocks on it with her hand, then tries to eat it off the table… and then starts dropping it through her dress. It was almost a disaster.

“Toddlers do the craziest things”

Social media users share sweet opinions on how baby girl did

While she did not break the egg, there were a few close calls. People were generally impressed by her ‘gentleness’. However, there were some who felt if she was just a tad stronger, there would have been egg errrywhere!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Kimberly Muse said:

“Gentle my foot, she was deliberately trying to break it.”

@elethu.mthiyane said:

“Awwshe thought it was an Easter egg”

@Leo_123 said:

“Please can you put something sour on the egg and see her reaction ”

@user4958934265336 said:

“I am surprised the egg didn't break ”

@thebomphahlele said:

“Her mother taught her to put stuff inside her clothes ”

@Phomolo said:

“Not me waiting for her to break it”

