A poor woman was recorded trying to put fuel in her car but failing more times than most believed to be true

Widely followed Twitter page @ClownWorld_ shared the clip showing the lady failing more than 10 times

Some were defeated by how long it took her to get close enough to reach the tank, while others did not buy it for a second

We are blessed in Mzansi to have petrol attendants. One woman was just not winning when she went to put fuel in her car in the US, and someone filmed the whole thing.

A woman just could not get her car close enough to pump fuel, and people laughed in disbelief. Image: (Twitter / @ClownWorld_ )

While you think it is easy to put fuel into a car… apparently, it isn’t. This woman struggled more than anyone should have ever witnessed, shame.

Widely followed Twitter page @ClownWorld_ shared the clip showing the woman struggling. She must have moved her car a good 10 times before getting it close enough to put the hose in. The people recording were broken with laughter but also had sympathy for the poor woman.

One of the funniest parts is when she lays the hose on the ground and then signals the hand gesture that means stay… it is just too much!

Social media users can’t believe this actually happened

While it was sad to see the woman struggling, most believed that you can’t feel for someone who put themselves in the same position multiple times. The lady battled so much that some could not even believe this was a real incident. A few people also shared similar clips.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@ArchTheAtheist said:

“How is this even possible? I’ve pulled up on the wrong side with rentals occasionally, but how did she keep getting the wrong side, why is she 10 feet away, and why was she stepping it out?"

@HerStr8RightTho said:

“This cannot be real. I’ve never pumped my own gas before and know how to pull my car up to a pump.”

@TraderMaven76 said:

“This is why I love women… they are literally from another planet and that what’s makes them unique and interesting.”

@addisu_max shared:

@lazyJQ shared:

Video of petrol attendants’ lit dance moves while people vibe at petrol station has many proud to be in Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have a reputation for being a jolly type of people, especially when it comes to getting through rough times.

One video filmed at a petrol station shows everyone in a jovial mood, and it was heartwarming for netizens to see. The astronomical fuel price has not dampened the mood of some who visit petrol stations.

One TikTok user Andrea Katzeff promoted competition by Elegant Fuel company, where Tik Tok users create videos at their petrol stations for a chance to win cash.

Source: Briefly News