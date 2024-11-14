A Limpopo man went on social media to show his dream mansion that's still under construction

The massive house towering two levels high, is shaping up to be a major structure that will stand out in the community

Netizens admired the guy's ambition and even joked about the cleaning needed once it's finished

A Limpopo man showed off his huge house under construction. Image: @goldenmonareng/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Some people dream big, and others turn those dreams into reality. A man from Limpopo recently shared a TikTok video flaunting his massive mansion that's being built.

Money to build a mansion

Even though it’s unfinished, the double-storey house has viewers marvelling. The man proudly revealed the grand scale of the house.

It’s clear from the footage that lots of expertise and money was pumped into the ambitious project.

The video uploaded to the account @goldenmonareng gained traction on the platform with over 58,000 views.

House gets mixed reactions from TikTok

While many admired his ambition, some couldn’t help but joke about the upkeep. Comments flooded in, with people comparing the house to a shopping mall.

@Blacklisted asked:

"Ah, mara who’s gonna clean this house? 🥺"

@user48632900245682 posted:

"Wow, mall of somewhere."

@Collins_Eto'o9 wrote:

"Wow, this is huge! 😳 I don't care if it's not done yet, but hey you made it. 👌 Salute! 🙌"

@user5538239867039 joked:

"Ale sa aha dintlo, le aha di company building. 😂😅😂"

@AdamSayson typed:

"Looks like we going to do Diddy parties here. Big house, good work."

@kabza commented:

"Aaay this is too much, looks like Mall of Africa. 😂😂"

@Bolotina@76 added:

"A big house is not beautiful. 🤞😡😡"

@Thekiso said:

"Stein City watch out, there's a new kid on the block. 😅"

