“Mara Who’s Gonna Clean This?”: Limpopo Man’s Ambitious House Project Shown in Video Has SA Stressed
- A Limpopo man went on social media to show his dream mansion that's still under construction
- The massive house towering two levels high, is shaping up to be a major structure that will stand out in the community
- Netizens admired the guy's ambition and even joked about the cleaning needed once it's finished
Some people dream big, and others turn those dreams into reality. A man from Limpopo recently shared a TikTok video flaunting his massive mansion that's being built.
Money to build a mansion
Even though it’s unfinished, the double-storey house has viewers marvelling. The man proudly revealed the grand scale of the house.
It’s clear from the footage that lots of expertise and money was pumped into the ambitious project.
The video uploaded to the account @goldenmonareng gained traction on the platform with over 58,000 views.
Watch the video below:
House gets mixed reactions from TikTok
While many admired his ambition, some couldn’t help but joke about the upkeep. Comments flooded in, with people comparing the house to a shopping mall.
See a few reactions below:
@Blacklisted asked:
"Ah, mara who’s gonna clean this house? 🥺"
@user48632900245682 posted:
"Wow, mall of somewhere."
@Collins_Eto'o9 wrote:
"Wow, this is huge! 😳 I don't care if it's not done yet, but hey you made it. 👌 Salute! 🙌"
@user5538239867039 joked:
"Ale sa aha dintlo, le aha di company building. 😂😅😂"
@AdamSayson typed:
"Looks like we going to do Diddy parties here. Big house, good work."
@kabza commented:
"Aaay this is too much, looks like Mall of Africa. 😂😂"
@Bolotina@76 added:
"A big house is not beautiful. 🤞😡😡"
@Thekiso said:
"Stein City watch out, there's a new kid on the block. 😅"
KZN man gives glimpse at big house built in village
Similarly, Briefly News reported that it’s always cool to see someone’s dream come to life, and this guy’s got everyone feeling motivated.
A guy from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, is getting all the love on TikTok after showing off the progress on his dream house. You can see him in the video admiring the work from outside before heading in to take a look around.
