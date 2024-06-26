A video of a well-known musician's garage went viral after people saw it was built on his home's roof

The clip showed a vehicle reversing out of the garage and descending a steep ramp

Members of the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts, poking fun more than anything else

A video of a home with a garage built on its roof went viral, receiving hundreds of comments from netizens. Images: @mathebula811

One homeowner in the village took an innovative approach by building their garage on the roof of their home.

TikTokker @mathebula811 took to the popular video-sharing app to share a clip of a car reversing out of an enclosed space on the top floor of a two-storey house. The vehicle made its way down a long and steep ramp and onto the dirt road.

According to an X post by Kasi Economy, the home belonged to Xitsonga musician Benny Mayengani, who set his sights on building a mansion in his village last year.

Months later, the clip of the singer's driveway made its way to TikTok and received quite a reaction on @mathebula811's page.

Online users share their thoughts on garage roof

@mathebula811's video received nearly 350,000 views, with hundreds of social media users rushing to the comment section to share their thoughts on the man's innovative addition to his home.

Referring to a shopping centre in Johannesburg, @nomvulamazibee said:

"It's beautiful. It reminds me of Mall of the South."

@www.tiktokm.jones.k laughed and wrote:

"Eish, some house plans."

@goltian provided a suggestion for the planning of the house:

"They need that rotating floor. They can afford it! Because why?"

@thereal.franklin asked in the comments:

"Who’s your engineer, and how was this even approved?"

@tsh.p.a.n.g thought such a design could only happen in one province:

"Only in Limpopo."

