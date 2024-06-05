A man living in a Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) house showed off his TV wall

He stated that he made the TV wall himself, as well as a few other things he showed in the house

People in the comment section were more than impressed at the sight of the expensive-looking design

A man stunned many when he showed off his impressive TV wall in his RDP home. Images: @farwimagalatshetshe

Source: Instagram

A Northern Cape man living in an RDP home shared a look at his self-made TV wall.

TikTok user Farwi Magalatshetshe took to his account (@azwifarw) to share a short clip showing off his creation. As the camera pans, viewers see a massive, expensive-looking TV mounted against a black-and-white wall in the RDP home. Farwi also shows his smart-looking kitchen, which includes a built-in stove and oven and a self-made wine rack.

According to the Department of Human Settlements, Government Subsidised Houses, or the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP), provides beneficiaries with a free-of-charge, fully-built house from the government.

Watch the video below:

Man's RDP home impresses the masses

Farwi's video received tens of thousands of views from interested parties who also flocked to his comment section to share positive messages about his TV wall and house.

@pecosscope complimented the entire home:

"Your house looks more beautiful and stylish than most double-storeys I know."

@boitumelo.mehale congratulated Farwi and said:

"Well done. I am very proud of our brothers and sisters."

@sisanda_marwayi gave the self-made TV wall a thumbs-up:

"Modern and stunning!"

More compliments flooded the comment section when @user1335988151353 wrote:

"Your comfort zone is beautiful, Bhuti."

@touch_base_fm drew favourable comparisons:

"Now, this is heaven!"

@cynthianeha218 could not believe that Farwi made such upgrades to the government home and said:

"Where's the RDP? Your house is exquisite."

Source: Briefly News