A European tourist couldn’t help but notice a South African woman’s wig, which led to a grill session

The video of the woman’s polite response to the man’s curious questions about her wig has become a viral sensation

TikTok users are buzzing with opinions about the unexpected culture clash and teaching moment

A European man's trip to Cape Town has been eye-opening. He spotted a South African woman rocking a stylish lace wig and wanted to know more.

Woman schools foreigner on wig-wearing

He didn't hold back with his frank questions: “What is this in your hair? Why are you doing this? All South African girls are doing this.” Talk about being blunt!

Instead of getting heated, this awesome SA lady seemed amused and schooled him on the art of wigs. Her classy and respectful response turned a potentially awkward moment into a powerful lesson on wig-wearing.

Popularity of lace front wigs

Lace front wigs are popular among many people due to their ability to create a realistic hairline and the illusion of natural hair. They also allow for versatile styling options, including side parts, middle parts, and updos.

Her video on the TikTok account @paris_nkwana blew up with over 1.2 million views in just one day!

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@lethabo highlighted

"But let a South African man ask the same question. 🤣"

@Dre stated:

"Bro looked disappointed. 😔"

@Vee1111a mentioned:

"He knew what it was he just wanted to embarrass you. 😌😌"

@MthabeleniMthanigo wrote:

"Why are you doing this 🫵 is a valid question brother."

@Imani_The_Shield commented:

"He was so unimpressed after he found out. 😂😂😂"

@Prince wrote:

"Bro's energy changed as soon as he learned it was not her hair. 😅"

@Theofficial_philani stated:

"Why you're doing this? The man was roasting you. 😏"

@taste_SA added:

"The disappointment after finding out it's not your hair."

