A hilarious TikTok video of a South African grandma's wig-shopping experience racked up over 800k views

The elderly woman walked into a wig shop looking for a simple pixie cut but was stunned by the prices

Mzansi people were highly entertained by her genuine reaction and cracked jokes in the comments section

A video of a granny shopping for wigs got TikTok buzzing. Image: @cheesy_katt

Source: TikTok

One granny set out on a quest for a chic pixie wig but ended up getting more than she bargained for.

Wig shopping gone wrong

As she looked through the options, her hopes turned to disbelief when the price tag for a frontal wig was revealed.

"Taozen!" she exclaimed, with her eyes wide with shock. The TikTok video was posted on the TikTok account @cheesy_katt. She complained about the unreasonable prices and claimed the wigs were meant for young people.

Thousands of people who were amused by the woman's plight, liked and dropped a comment.

Watch the video below:

Wig video sparks laughter

Her unedited response had Mzansi in stitches and sparked a wave of hilarious jokes in the comments.

See a few reactions below:

@PrintoK joked:

"She took 3-5 business days to process taosen. 😭"

@tumientlatleng suggested:

"Can koko please go to Dragon City? She will get frontal ya bob for R700 or something like that tle!🥺"

@tlhologelomakotanya mentioned:

"Once a baddie always a baddie. 😭😭😭"

@Spetinomat shared:

"I bought this for my mom she still wear a duk on top of it, R3000, gone. 🤣"

@ErricahMakopa emphasised:

"'Thaosen' 😂😂🤣😂 Grannies are the best hle rekelang koko wig. 😂"

@Dineo_Math wrote:

"She nearly said a bad word. 😅😅😅😅"

@Shaz012 said:

"I don't think o nyaka frontal maybe yena oinyakela wig feela ya oya moketeng. 😂"

@connyKubayi added:

"Granny is me and I'm granny. Taozen never🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Woman installs frontal wig on 66-year-old grandma

Keeping with hair, Briefly News reported that an Eastern Cape woman left netizens' jaws hanging after she installed a frontal wig on her 66-year-old grandmother.

She took to her TikTok account and shared a video of the installation process. In the video, the grandma sits calmly while her granddaughter works her magic.

