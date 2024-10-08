A video of a goat dressed in a traditional Zulu skirt at a Pedi family's ceremony left the online community in stitches

The goat looked cute in a skirt and top as a gentleman had it on a leash, standing next to some drinks

Social media users took to the comment feed to share their views, while others touched on the beef between Pedis and Zulus

A hun left Mzansi entertained after sharing a video of a goat dressed in a skirt and top. Image: @theovansmoke

Source: TikTok

A pretty hun shared a video that entertained many Mzansi peeps. The video shows a well-dressed goat standing next to a man and drinking.

The funny video attracted 392K views, 34K likes and over 1.5K comments after it was shared by the lady on TikTok under her user name @theovansmoke.

Watch the video below:

The goat video entertains Mzansi peeps

After watching the video, social media users did not hesitate to share their enjoyment on the hun's feed. Many joked that the Pedis and Zulus have beef, while others spoke about how good the goat looked in the attire.

User @Na_Sibiya commented:

"My pedi people I know I honestly know that you all are good people mara mahn i cant always be defending you all🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂yinto engizoyithini ke manje le (what am I going to do now?🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @Valerie added:

"😂😂😂 Limpopo is a whole country shame 😭 so badimO ke mazulu😂"

User @nano said:

"You only see this in Limpopo😭🤚."

User @ptblue89 detailed:

"That time I didn't even have a traditional outfit for Heritage day kante I could have just borrowed it from mbuzi😩."

User @Joy Dingaan shared:

"I’m imagining the process of dressing it 🤣😂."

User @Gogo-Mathapelo added:

"Lmao lol how do I unsee this Mara? 😭😭😂😂😂 Yoh South Africa is more than a country, guys we are in a movie 😭😭😂😂🤣🤣." goat leaves Mzansi amused

SA hun makes a promise to a sad-looking goat

In another Briefly News article, a video of a sad-looking goat standing by the wall next to cabbage pieces left Mzansi in stitches.

The social media user who shared the clip promised the goat would not be eaten the next day.

Source: Briefly News