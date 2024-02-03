A granddaughter from the Eastern Cape showed off her frontal wig installation skills on her 66-year-old grandmother

She shared a TikTok video of the finished product, which has her gogo rocking the wig like she's in her 20s

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the woman on her skills and complementing the grandma

A woman installed a frontal wig on her 66-year-old grandmother. Images: @rich_aunt7

An Eastern Cape woman left netizens' jaws hanging after she installed a frontal wig on her 66-year-old grandmother.

@rich_aunt7 took to her TikTok account and shared a video of the installation process. In the video, the grandma sits calmly while her granddaughter works her magic. Showing off the finished product, the grandmother looked ravishing.

Wigs have become in demand in South Africa and nationwide. Most women wear them to finish their look. Sadly, they have also become in demand by thieves who are not even ashamed to take it off your head in public.

Woman installs wig on 66-year-old grandmother

Watch the stunning TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers were wowed by the transformation

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users impressed by the woman's skills in installing a wig and showering the grandmother with compliments.

@Leesah admired:

"Sweet 16 sana"

@faith quoted a line from a song:

"She a baddie she know she a 10 ❤️"

@ciggar loved:

"Ncoh, she's beautiful "

@MaMcoyi asked in disbelief:

"This is your grandma? She looks amazing, even the skin"

@Jessyjay adored:

"She's naturally beautiful. I love everything about her yesss"

@MphoVee complimented granny's skin:

"Granny is naturally beautiful and ageing gracefully "

@privilege Kwaramba stanned:

"Beautiful Queen ❤❤"

Woman shares plug for stunning wig

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off a gorgeous wig she bought for R1530 at Dragon City.

TikTok user @figlansiphokazi dropped a video showing how she transformed her R1530 Dragon City wig to look a lot more expensive than it was. The video captures the wig's lush details, from its natural-looking texture to its vibrant colour, giving viewers a close-up look at the beauty that this woman created with just a few products. Netizens were in disbelief at how the wig turned out.

