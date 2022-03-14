A man who had been chatting to his friend on WhatsApp shared a part of his conversation on Twitter

He received a voice message from his friend that was an incredible one hour long and revealed that he hadn't even done much prodding before his friend spilt the beans

Tweeps were floored by the record-breaking message and some even suggested that the pair start a podcast

Tshepang Morebodi was left speechless when his friend sent him an hour-long message on WhatsApp. He shared a screen-grab of their conversation with the caption:

"All I said was 'chomi spill'."

The two words that he sent seemed to be all his friend needed to dish whatever it was he wanted to share.

Tshepang was chatting to his friend when the friend decided to make an hour-long recording for him, leaving SA tickled. Image: @TshepangMorebo2/Twitter

Twitter peeps went into a frenzy after seeing Tshepang's post and promptly shared what they would do if they were the recipients of the incredibly long message.

@sthebeworldwide injected some logic into the situation:

"WhatsApp must limit vns to 20 min hai but nawe you gave the person permission manje ukhalelani (so, why are you complaining?)."

@kagisox6 teased Tshepang:

@Nontsha_M shared how she and her cousin chat:

@Bilingane_ put himself in Tshepang's shoes:

"Honestly speaking, I don't care who you are... I won't listen to the entire thing. Other people wanna talk to me also."

@Mbusi_B_Ndlovu hilariously made a comparison:

@Sue_Mvelase yearned to know that the voice note was about:

"I didn’t know WhatsApp could reach an hour! But I love your friend! He’s my typa person, those voice notes show that details have been given. I love details. So, what was the spill, tell me.. this is a safe space , in fact, it’s your space - trusted."

