Limpopo police arrested a cash-in-transit suspect for his involvement in the robbery of a G4S van in 2019

The suspect who was found in a private hospital in Gauteng, faces charges of robbery and attempted murder

South Africans applauded the police for closing in on the suspect four years after his alleged crimes

LIMPOPO- The police have arrested a suspect linked to the G4S Cash Solutions van heist at Mvusuludzo Mall in Thohoyandou in March 2019.

The shootout during the heist resulted in the injuries of a security guard and three bystanders, reported TimesLIVE.

Limpopo's police investigation

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke detailed the operation. He said on 5 November, the Musina Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit received information about the suspect.

He had been admitted to Tshilidzini Hospital after a vehicle accident. However, upon visiting the hospital, the suspect was not found, allegedly having been moved to another private hospital by family members.

Heist suspect arrested

Maluleke added that further investigations led the police team to Gauteng, where the suspect was eventually located in a hospital and arrested.

He is expected to appear in court soon, facing charges of robbery and four counts of attempted murder related to the violent heist.

SA praise SAPS

See some of the comments below:

Brutus Mojela Mojela said:

"They moved him to a private hospital from public hospital with the intention of hiding him unfortunately they failed."

Zava Hlungwani mentioned:

"Our police are useless until they are looking for you."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka wrote:

"He even affords private hospital bills with theft money, good move SAPS."

Melusi Siyabonga Kubheka

"In private hospital, awuzwe njeMelusi Siyabonga Kubheka."

Aubrey Ndivhuwo Muremi

"Hopefully the NPA has a strong case."

