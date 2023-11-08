The South African Police Service has foiled an armed heist, with 5 suspects arrested after a heated shootout

The gang's hijacked Dodge sedan overturned, leading to arrests and recovery of heavy firearms, to be used in the CIT heist

South Africans are praising the police's quick response, with a manhunt underway for the remaining culprits who fled

With a background in South African socio-economic crime analysis at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo remains dedicated to comprehensive crime reporting at Briefly News.

FREE STATE - The Free State South African Police Service (SAPS) clamped down on a gang that was to commit a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in KwaZulu-Natal in Vrede.

SAPS in the Free State have arrested five cash-in-transit suspects. Images: Supplied and @AthlendaM/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

A statement by SAPS said the heavily armed gang was arrested after police followed up on intelligence of a planned CIT heist. They said a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police, where, unfortunately, a 40-year-old security officer was fatally wounded.

"The suspects were traveling in a Dodge sedan that overturned during the shootout. It was later discovered that the Dodge was hijacked in Wierdabrug, Centurion. At the scene, two suspects were injured and arrested. Police recovered an AK-47 and an R5 with more than 240 rounds of high calibre ammunition," said the statement.

Second group of suspects arrested in Memela

Police say a second group was arrested in Memela about 56 km from Vrede. Three suspects were arrested, while some got away.

A manhunt has been launched by SAPS for the suspects who fled. At this second scene, two Mercedes Benz sedans were found, with one already detected as stolen.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS Fannie Masemola commended the police for their hard work in arresting the suspects. He said:

"Our members are on high alert to prevent and combat incidents of serious and violent crime, especially aggravated robberies. We will continue to trace these wanted criminals. It's them and us and this is a fight we are not willing to lose. We have heightened our operations and are intensifying them throughout the country."

South Africanswere elated over the arrests

South Africans were left singing the police's praises, with some worried about the suspects being released on a post by police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on X.

Below are some of the reactions:

@KhehlaNxumalo expressed frustration:

"And then we have @IPID_ZA telling us they are worried about criminals being killed by cops. Crime-free communities, one criminal at a time."

@mmxo35 said:

"And IPID wants these guys alive even though they kill police."

@Mampurude1st commented:

"Well done our police, unfortunately, IPID will condemn the good work."

@SokisiOfficial remarked:

"One thing about KZN police is they make sure when dealing with CIT criminals."

@geoff05 said:

"Arrested, so they're out tomorrow on R50 bail to do it again."

@Sithe61974 noted this:

"They're not scared to leave a death trail, they're not scared of dying either. It's get rich or kill trying."

@mc_sekgala had this to say:

"The IPID released a statement on how worried they are about the killing of thugs, while they know very well that thugs don't carry flowers and candies when going to commit crimes."

@GilbertKga4443 said:

"The sad part about this is they will be out on bail next month doing the same thing because of useless justice system human rights nonsense just wasting time and resources to arrest them I am very sure some are on bail already."

Police shootout leaves 4 suspects dead

In a previous report by Briefly News, a joint operation between the KwaZulu-Natal police and the Hawks has led to the deaths of four suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers.

The suspected robbers engaged in a police shootout in KwaMashu. The confrontation comes after multiple cash-in-transit heists in the area. The suspects were found in a hideout on the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road.

When police arrived at the house, they announced their presence, but the occupants responded by firing shots. Police returned fire, fatally wounding four men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News