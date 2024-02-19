The South African Police Service awarded police officers for outstanding work in catching criminals

One officer was rewarded for providing information that led to the arrest of Dr Nandipha Magudumana

The other was recognised for busting Rosemary Ndlovu, and the third for putting 17 serial rapists behind bars

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Bheki Cele awarded top SAPS officers for bringing criminals to book. Images: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

The South African Police Service awarded two police officers who brought Dr Nandipha Magudumana and insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu to book.

The constable who exposed Magudumana’s crimes of collecting dead bodies was promoted to warrant officer. Similarly, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda was promoted to captain for taking Rosemary Ndlovu down.

Top cops awarded at SAPS ceremony

According to TimesLIVE, the officers were recognised at the SAPS’ ninth annual national excellence awards, which are held to award officers, members of the CPF and reservists for doing excellent jobs contributing to the fight against crime. The two officers were given Minister Bheki Cele’s special awards for their service.

Mabunda’s dedication and diligence in investigating Rosemary Ndlovu led to her conviction. He also arrested a woman from the North West who was recently accused of murdering her son and a relative. Sergeant Molwantoa Rapakgadi from Gauteng’s electronic crime investigations unit also received a special award for securing 3 074 years and 57 life imprisonment sentences for 17 serial rapists.

Netizens congratulate the officers

South Africans on Facebook congratulated the officers on their hard work and the recognition.

Bongani Mgubela said:

“Congrats to the two officers. Great work needs to be encouraged and appreciated.”

Sipiwo Pahlane added:

“They and many others were deservedly recognised for the great work in ensuring the criminals are put behind bars.”

Lydia Moyimane wrote:

“I appreciate all of them who are doing great. Keep up the good work.”

Netizens also concerned for them

Some people are concerned for the officers’ safety.

Vincent Phale is one of them:

“I’m just thinking that would endanger their lives and family. They should have been rewarded in secret so more could be caught.”

Prince Mpho pointed out:

“I don’t mind the award they receive and being recognised. I’m just concerned about their safety.”

Stonard L Mwale remarked:

“He allowed himself to be exposed. Now everyone knows him. His days are numbered.”

Woman thrown party after becoming a cop

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman’s family celebrated her becoming an SAPS constable.

The woman’s relatives threw her a party after she graduated from the police academy. South Africans congratulated her and were proud that she would dedicate her life to serving the country.

Source: Briefly News