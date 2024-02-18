South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed members to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The Eastern part of the DRC is in a crisis, and South Africa and other SADC countries stepped in to help stand against rebels in the region

Many South Africans were disturbed after reports that some soldiers from Mzansi had already died

The SANDF lost two members in the DRC. Soldiers were needed in the region deep in armed conflict with M23 rebels in the North Kivu region.

SANDF soldiers died in DRC, and their names were made public, SA criticised the deployment.

Many people were touched after initial reports of soldiers from South Africa who lost their lives. Authorities recently detailed exactly who passed away after Cyril Ranamphosa's deployment announcement.

Who are the SANDF soldiers who died in Congo?

According to eNCA, SANDF made public the names of the soldiers who died in Eastern DRC. The soldiers were Captain Simon Bobe and Lance Corporal Irven Semono. Both of the deceased memorials in funerals will also be made public.

The soldiers were killed in a mortar attack on a base in North Kivu on 14 February 2024. Authorities also reported that three other soldiers were hurt and hospitalised.

South Africa mourns fallen soldiers

Many people were touched by the latest updates about the soldiers. People commented, expressing their condolences. Peeps expressed disapproval that the troops had to die out of SA borders.

Albert Fwamba said:

"DRC doesn't need them."

Lyndon Johnson wrote:

"What are they doing there? Young lives lost for what? May they rest in peace."

Nqunde Keo argued:

"2900 soldiers sent to DRC how I wish they ccould take this Government on their return and force ANC to vacate the office."

Livhuwani Levon Netshilindi was upset:

"What are politicians gaining from sending our brothers to die in DRC?"

SA disapproves of Malema’s views on SANDF

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has demanded that the South African National Defence Force troops sent to the DRC be recalled. He believes the army is not even fit to defend a patch of cabbage, much less a country.

According to SowetanLIVE, Malema believes that the government’s inability to maintain the army has resulted in an army so weak that it could not protect a cabbage farm. He accused the ruling party, the African National Congress, of collapsing the military.

He said that judging from how the soldiers carried their weapons, he could tell they were demoralised. He compared the SANDF to rebels and said that the insurgents who are well-equipped could decimate the SANDF forces.

Source: Briefly News