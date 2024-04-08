Police officers were stationed at the gates of Themba Hospital in Mpumalanga following attacks on some of its staff

A local business forum, which was demanding tenders from the hospital, assaulted numerous healthcare workers on different occasions

Nehawu requested provincial leadership to step in and institute stricter access control, among other things

A Mpumalanga business forum, demanding tenders from Themba Hospital, attacked healthcare workers at the facility. Image: Themba Hospital page

Source: Facebook

A heavy police presence was visible at the entrance of Themba Hospital near Mbombela on 8 April 2024 after numerous healthcare workers were assaulted a week before.

Business forum members assault healthcare workers

According to Mpumalanga News, a protest by a local business forum turned violent on 4 April 2024, resulting in the hospital shutting its gates.

The forum reportedly tried to coerce the hospital's management into awarding its members tenders. The group reportedly attacked hospital staff on three different occasions over the past few weeks.

An employee at the hospital told City Press that the men would also target those who attempted to record the intimidation.

“They also assaulted three doctors, one of them a senior doctor, and slapped them repeatedly.”

Nehawu steps in

Workers' union Nehawu and the province's leadership were among those who held a meeting on 8 April 2024 to attempt to resolve the issue.

The union's Mpumalanga Secretary Welcome Mnisi pressed that the hospital enforced stricter controls at access points.

“These villains put workers’ lives in danger and it will not be tolerated.”

Netizens share their views on the protest

Many South Africans were appalled by the business forum's acts.

Moipone suggested:

“Tender system need to be abolished.”

Cys commented:

“Ramaphosa and Bheki Cele are fully aware but turning a blind eye.”

semi-retired shouted:

“This is BBBEE in action!”

Imraan Turpin asked:

“What are the security doing while all this is happening?”

Bantukizzy added:

“Criminals are fearless in Mzansi.”

