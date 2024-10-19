A TikTok video shows a bizarre moment when an angry driver started acting out because of another car

In the clip, it was obvious that the driver was in a fit of rage as they did the unthinkable to another motorist

Online users commented on the video showing the parked car crash that was caused deliberately

A TikTok video showing an angry car driver went viral. An onlooker filmed the moment a man decided to use his car as a weapon.

The video made waves on TikTok, as it amassed millions of views. Online users were mortified by the aggressive display by the driver.

A man in a TikTok video decided to slam into a car that parked in front of him. Image: @9lies24

Source: TikTok

Man causes car crash on purpose

In a TikTok video by @9lives247, the driver of a bakkie began repeatedly ramming into a car that had parked in front of him. Watch the video below:

Peeps defend angry driver

Some people felt that the driver was justified in crashing into the car. Others were in awe of the gusty move.

Future commented:

"From the look of things, the driver parked the car in front of the bakkie. I see nothing wrong with the bakkie guy."

volstruis21 wrote:

"I think this guy just did what lots of people wanted to do in situations like this."

carmen_goosen said:

"I wish that more people who feel entitled to stop anywhere in the middle of the road meet their match like this."

_wrong_number_itsnotme added:

"I suspect the hilux rear ended the H1 and then ran. H1 caught up and blocked them in to confront them/call the cops, and then this happened. The dent in the back matches the height of the Hilux too."

Jalil was impressed:

"That's the whole purpose of the bull bar."

rach🇿🇦 agreed:

"I'm sorry, if you park in front of someone who is parked in a parking space, you are wrong, and that is the whole purpose of a bull bar 🙄 respect man."

Motorist gets into argument with taxi driver

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a motorist shouting at a taxi driver has made rounds on social media, leaving everyone stunned.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @x.louisbarendse.x, a man got out of his white van and went after a taxi that presumably made a reckless move on the road. The gentleman was angry. He shouted at the taxi operator.

It is not clear what the taxi driver did wrong but the motorist was visibly not happy about it.

Source: Briefly News