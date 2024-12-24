A woman shook the internet when she shared an emotional moment with her TikTok followers

South Africans were there to comfort her as she said her final goodbye to her beloved Range Rover

The Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport will now be manufactured in Pune, India, the only country outside the United Kingdom to do so with a massive price drop

Usually, people keep some of their problems on the low when the news has nothing to do with flashing their assets on social media.

A lady shared one of her most emotional moments on TikTok. Image: @phumza041

Source: TikTok

Social media users know which content to share with their internet friends and which to cry into their pillows alone about.

Lady returns Range Rover after two years

Phumza Madlomo shared an emotional video in which she said her final goodbyes to her dream car, which she purchased two years ago. Madlomo had been fixing the car numerous times before finally giving it up.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She returned it with a heavy heart and filmed the moment for TikTok:

“Finally, letting her go. Oh, my Lonwabo.”

Watch the video below:

India to manufacture Range Rover, massive price drop

Pune will be the first country outside of the United Kingdom to manufacture the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The SUVs will be made at the Pune facility of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The JLR also produces the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-Pace and Discovery Sport. India Today also reported that the additional production for the Indian market will supplement the global production of the Range Rover, which remains in Solihull, UK, and has been the manufacturing home of the Range Rover since 1970.

Mzansi reacts to lady returning Range Rover

Social media users were supportive and comforted a lady who returned her faulty car:

@akhenkosi explained:

“Life is tough. As much as I hate the Kwidi, I’ll get it for now. Cash will define that quality. Things are bad, no joke.”

@iamkim2 commented:

“Yho, there is no car as problematic as this one. I feel like letting go of mine as we speak because, wow.”

@Makgotso cried:

“I’m having a difficult time accepting that I lost my car.”

@Dbongz Mvascoration said:

“God is a provider; you will qualify for a bigger muscle car.”

@kholiz said:

“God restores. Your comeback will be amazing.”

3 More car-related stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News