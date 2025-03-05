"Breaks My Heart": Woman Opens Up About Harsh Realities of Working in a Mortuary

A woman opened up about the realities that she faced while working in the mortuary, which touched many

A lady shared with her viewers the harsh realities that she is faced with while working in the mortuary.

A lady opened up about the harsh realities of working in a mortuary.

Woman shows stressful part of working in a mortuary

Taking to her TikTok caption, @nox_keli shared a video showcasing the stressful part of her job which has since gone viral on social media sparking conversations online.

@nox_keli expressed that one thing that hurts her the most working in the mortuary is having to see families and loved ones mourn the person, and she went on to unveil a sound of an individual crying hysterically.

She also said the following while taking to her TikTok caption saying:

"This is one thing that breaks my heart. The reality that beyond this being my job, this is about people’s experiences and gravity of their loss. May the good Lord help us all."

The video went viral and quickly became a hit, igniting reactions from people all over the world as they chimed in the comments section.

Watch the touching video below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts in the comments

The online community took to the comments section to express their own experiences while sharing thoughts, saying:

Nomah said:

"This was me when I went to the mortuary to identify my late husband’s body!! Oh the way he was so cold!"

Mrs_makhubs shared:

"I went to see my Mum in the hospital mortuary, I did not cry, I broke into prayer, knelt in front of her body, and prayed like a mad woman. After the funeral, I landed in the hospital. Now I'm sick."

Dr Yandie expressed:

"The way I cried when I saw my baby girl in the mortuary. Don’t think I will ever cry like that ever, the pain of seeing that small lifeless body."

Mtimande omuhle replied:

"This was me last year, 06 August, going to check my brother at the mortuary since he was nowhere to be found kanti he’s been at the government mortuary since the 24th of June."

Anathigoqoza1 shared:

"Sisi, I worked for a year at the Government Mortuary, I hated Mondays. What is worse, it was my job to welcome and do paper work for the families. When they cry I'll also cry even though we're told to be strong."

Dzungy1985 commented:

"You are strong, hey, I would cry every day, the way I'm so sensitive."

