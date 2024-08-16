A clip showcases men and women unveiling themselves before and after the mortuary, and it went viral

The footage gained a massive attraction online, gearing over 2 million views, thousands of likes and comments

The video amused people as they flooded the comments sections, cracking jokes while others simply laughed it off

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A clip of young learners has gone viral on social media leaving many people in laughter.

Medical students showed themselves before and after working in the mortuary. Image: @itsnamcity.

Source: TikTok

Medicine students film themselves before and after working in mortuary

One babe who goes by the TikTok handle @itsnamcity gave her viewers a glimpse of her day along with her classmates at the mortuary.

The woman showcased each class member as they looked before entering the mortuary, and everyone was happy and excited to go along with the adventure. At the end of the clip, medical students emerged traumatised by their experiences.

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens crack jokes in the comments

Many people enjoyed watching the video of the students at the mortuary as they expressed their thoughts in the comments section and some cracked jokes.

Rito Mata said:

"I’m dying someone here said are you studying “Bachelor of Mortuary.'"

JoslynC expressed:

"I'm sure you guys weren't so happy after the mortuary."

LindO-kuhle MOtha asked:

"So the others didn’t make it?"

Thando commented:

"Ai this generation."

M & N wrote:

"You guys are brave, Shem."

Deneo Sibeko Ka Maha shared:

"It can never be me. This excited! Aneva."

KaMwandla said:

"I couldn't eat red meat and chicken for a whole year after I witnessed the autopsy for the first time..not for the faint-hearted."

Johannesburg Grade 12 learners’ hilarious reveal of final maths marks

Briefly News previously reported that a group of learners entertained people online with their hilarious TikTok video, which is making rounds on social media.

The footage shared by @user_429221 on TikTok has gathered over 73K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. As the clip begins, one can see a young lady sitting in class dressed in her school uniform.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News