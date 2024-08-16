Global site navigation

Medical Students Go Viral With Hilarious Before-and-After Video of Working at the Mortuary
People

Medical Students Go Viral With Hilarious Before-and-After Video of Working at the Mortuary

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A clip showcases men and women unveiling themselves before and after the mortuary, and it went viral
  • The footage gained a massive attraction online, gearing over 2 million views, thousands of likes and comments
  • The video amused people as they flooded the comments sections, cracking jokes while others simply laughed it off

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A clip of young learners has gone viral on social media leaving many people in laughter.

A TikTok video shows medical students revealing themselves before and after working in the mortuary.
Medical students showed themselves before and after working in the mortuary. Image: @itsnamcity.
Source: TikTok

Medicine students film themselves before and after working in mortuary

One babe who goes by the TikTok handle @itsnamcity gave her viewers a glimpse of her day along with her classmates at the mortuary.

The woman showcased each class member as they looked before entering the mortuary, and everyone was happy and excited to go along with the adventure. At the end of the clip, medical students emerged traumatised by their experiences.

Read also

Mzansi cracks up over woman struggling to open BMW boot in viral video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens crack jokes in the comments

Many people enjoyed watching the video of the students at the mortuary as they expressed their thoughts in the comments section and some cracked jokes.

Rito Mata said:

"I’m dying someone here said are you studying “Bachelor of Mortuary.'"

JoslynC expressed:

"I'm sure you guys weren't so happy after the mortuary."

LindO-kuhle MOtha asked:

"So the others didn’t make it?"

Thando commented:

"Ai this generation."

M & N wrote:

"You guys are brave, Shem."

Deneo Sibeko Ka Maha shared:

"It can never be me. This excited! Aneva."

KaMwandla said:

"I couldn't eat red meat and chicken for a whole year after I witnessed the autopsy for the first time..not for the faint-hearted."

Read also

Delivery drivers unite in viral tribute to fallen colleague in Snake Park Soweto

Johannesburg Grade 12 learners’ hilarious reveal of final maths marks

Briefly News previously reported that a group of learners entertained people online with their hilarious TikTok video, which is making rounds on social media.

The footage shared by @user_429221 on TikTok has gathered over 73K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. As the clip begins, one can see a young lady sitting in class dressed in her school uniform.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: