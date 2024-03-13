A group of matric students have gone viral on social media after they unveiled their marks in a TikTok video

The clip of the Grade 12clearners has gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

The pupils' content amused people as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts while others were left in laughter

These learners entertained people online with their hilarious TikTok video, which is making rounds on social media.

Grade 12 students from Johannesburg unveiled their final maths marks in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Students unveil their final maths marks

The footage shared by @user_429221 on TikTok has gathered over 73K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

As the clip begins, one can see a young lady sitting in class dressed in her school uniform. Before the student unveiled her maths mark, she was asked by the host how much she thought she had obtained in the second paper. She responded by saying, "100%," but she received 74%.

As the video continues, the presenter asks another learner the same question, and she simply says, "50%." However, the student obtained 36%. Among the next set of pupils, one received 95% and the final learner gathered 62%.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the pupils's video

The Grade 12 clip amused the online community as they flocked to the comment section with laughter while others simply prised Megan for her hard work, saying:

Alvinswartz90 said:

"Just love these pupils and their confidence. Megan and then... LOL."

User6152257000289 added:

"Megan is back with a bang, I will reiterate this once more: Confidence is everything in this life."

Vusi wrote:

"Lol, Megan, you didn't disappoint this time."

Master Fisher commented:

"They did better this time."

Val cracked a joke, saying:

"The first test humbled them."

