Former EMPD deputy Julius Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee probing into police corruption allegations on 22 January 2026

Mkhwanazi expressed fear for his life after his attorney’s recent killing and denied allegations from Witness D

He denied any involvement in tampering with a crime scene and knowing Marius van der Merwe

CAPE TOWN- The former deputy head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Julius Mkhwanazi, made his much anticipated appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee on 22 January 2026. The Ad Hoc Committee is set to probe allegations of police corruption made by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During his testimony, Mkhwanazi expressed deep fear for his life following the recent killing of his attorney, who had accompanied him during another high-profile appearance related to the Madlanga investigation in Booysens.

“My family, my children, and I have been deeply disturbed by this. I can hardly move outside the house because I am being seen as the killer police,” Mkhwanazi told the committee.

Mkhwanazi speaks on allegations brought by Witness D

Mkhwanazi denied any involvement in the operation that led to the killing of Emmanuel Mbense in Brakpan in April 2022. According to the late Marius van der Merwe (Witness D), Mbense was tortured and murdered and subsequently dumped in a dam under Mkhwanazi’s instructions.

I was not even part of that operation,” he said

Mkhwanazi explained that the operation in question had allegedly been initiated by private security companies, including the company linked to van der Merwe.

“There were no police initially. They later called in people I do not know. I never issued any instructions. The person who claims otherwise does not know me, and I do not know them,” he said.

He further noted that Witness D had allegedly mentioned this in a statement before his death, but Mkhwanazi declined to discuss details as the matter remains under investigation.

Witness at Madlanga Commission links Mkhwanazi to tampering

A witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry alleged that suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi instructed officers to tamper with a crime scene and dispose of a dead body during a 2022 Brakpan operation. The testimony claimed that Mkhwanazi directed a civilian to transport and dump the body in a dam, an allegation he has denied. This came amid broader scrutiny of Mkhwanazi’s alleged links to irregular agreements with alleged cartel associate Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and claims of corruption within the EMPD. In December 2025, the state witness who made these allegations was shot dead, highlighting concerns over witness safety in the ongoing inquiry.

The Ad Hoc Committee has been set up to probe allegation of police corruption. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

