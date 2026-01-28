Parliament is still working to secure the appearance of Brown Mogotsi before the Ad Hoc Committee

The controversial North West businessman previously testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mogotsi is accused of being the link between Senzo Mchunu and alleged criminal cartel member, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

Brown Mogotsi is set to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee once security arrangements have been finalised. Image: @MediaZaban865

WESTERN CAPE - Parliament is close to finalising Brown Mogotsi’s appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The controversial North West businessman is set to appear before the committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a special press briefing on 6 July 2025 in which he claimed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya were working together to shield criminal cartels.

Mogotsi has previously appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is also investigating the allegations, but has yet to give testimony before Parliament. He is accused of being the link between Mchunu, who is on special leave, and alleged criminal cartel member, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Parliament finalising security arrangements ahead of Mogotsi’s appearance

Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, has confirmed that arrangements for Mogotsi to appear are nearing finalisation, but the security just needs to be finalised.

“The report I got is that the statement is about ready, but there are security issues that he is raising, which the security section of Parliament must attend to.

“Once those matters are sorted, they will give us a report as to whether they are able to reach an agreement or not,” Lekganyane said.

Mogotsi has been concerned about his safety

The businessman previously asked to testify before the committee virtually, as he fears for his life. He also raised concerns before when he was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He then survived a shooting attempt not long before he appeared before the commission, though the alleged assassination attempt has raised questions about its authenticity.

Mogotsi admits to lying under oath

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi admitted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he lied under oath.

The North West businessman came clean after being asked about an affidavit he made, which contained false information.

Mogotsi told Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that he had to do certain things to execute his duties as an agent.

