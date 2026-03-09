Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Search for Skilled South Africans: Australia and 4 Other Countries Recruiting Local Talent
by  Jade Rhode
  • Pnet released its latest Job Market Trends Report and listed the top five countries hiring South African talents
  • Each country, which includes two of South Africa's neighbouring countries, had a specific set of skills it was looking for
  • There were also key reasons for the recruitment, such as engineering and an ageing technical workforce

A woman with a suitcase at the airport.
Many South Africans have been granted the opportunity to work abroad. Image: d3sign
Source: Getty Images

With South Africa's economy resembling a rollercoaster, many residents are finding job opportunities abroad. Fortunately, some countries are also looking for South Africans for certain sets of skills.

According to The South African, the online recruiter Pnet's February 2026 Job Market Trends Report revealed the five countries and the professionals most in demand internationally.

1. Australia (Oceania)

Recruitment focus:

  • Maintenance and repair
  • Engineering
  • Building and constructing

Key reasons:

  • Chronic skilled labour shortages
  • Infrastructure and housing expansion
  • Ageing workforce
  • Skilled migration pathways
  • Compatibility of qualifications
  • Established South African communities

2. Saudi Arabia (Middle East)

Recruitment focus:

  • Medical and health
  • Engineering

Key reasons:

  • Healthcare expansion under Vision 2030 (the country plans to add roughly 175 000 healthcare workers by 2030 to support new hospitals and medical cities)
  • Engineering demand linked to large-scale infrastructure and development projects
  • English proficiency
  • Internationally aligned qualifications
The capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.
Pnet explains that Saudi Arabia, home to Mecca, is competing strongly for scarce healthcare skills. Image: winhorse
Source: Getty Images

3. The Netherlands (Europe)

Recruitment focus:

  • Maintenance and repair
  • Engineering

Key reasons:

  • Technical labour shortages
  • Ageing technical workforce
  • Industrial modernisations and energy transition
  • Practical, experience-based roles
  • English-language accessibility

4. Namibia (Africa)

Recruitment focus:

  • Business and management
  • Admin, office, and support

Key reasons:

  • Regional economic integration
  • Management capability gaps
  • Private-sector growth
  • Skills transfer and business continuity
  • Cultural and regulatory alignment

5. Botswana (Africa)

Recruitment focus:

  • Business and management

Key reasons:

  • Demand for experienced leadership
  • Mining and financial services sectors
  • Limited local management pipeline
  • Regional mobility

