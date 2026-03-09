Search for Skilled South Africans: Australia and 4 Other Countries Recruiting Local Talent
- Pnet released its latest Job Market Trends Report and listed the top five countries hiring South African talents
- Each country, which includes two of South Africa's neighbouring countries, had a specific set of skills it was looking for
- There were also key reasons for the recruitment, such as engineering and an ageing technical workforce
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
With South Africa's economy resembling a rollercoaster, many residents are finding job opportunities abroad. Fortunately, some countries are also looking for South Africans for certain sets of skills.
According to The South African, the online recruiter Pnet's February 2026 Job Market Trends Report revealed the five countries and the professionals most in demand internationally.
1. Australia (Oceania)
Recruitment focus:
- Maintenance and repair
- Engineering
- Building and constructing
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Key reasons:
- Chronic skilled labour shortages
- Infrastructure and housing expansion
- Ageing workforce
- Skilled migration pathways
- Compatibility of qualifications
- Established South African communities
2. Saudi Arabia (Middle East)
Recruitment focus:
- Medical and health
- Engineering
Key reasons:
- Healthcare expansion under Vision 2030 (the country plans to add roughly 175 000 healthcare workers by 2030 to support new hospitals and medical cities)
- Engineering demand linked to large-scale infrastructure and development projects
- English proficiency
- Internationally aligned qualifications
3. The Netherlands (Europe)
Recruitment focus:
- Maintenance and repair
- Engineering
Key reasons:
- Technical labour shortages
- Ageing technical workforce
- Industrial modernisations and energy transition
- Practical, experience-based roles
- English-language accessibility
4. Namibia (Africa)
Recruitment focus:
- Business and management
- Admin, office, and support
Key reasons:
- Regional economic integration
- Management capability gaps
- Private-sector growth
- Skills transfer and business continuity
- Cultural and regulatory alignment
5. Botswana (Africa)
Recruitment focus:
- Business and management
Key reasons:
- Demand for experienced leadership
- Mining and financial services sectors
- Limited local management pipeline
- Regional mobility
3 Other stories about jobs abroad
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman shared teaching opportunities in Southeast Asia that many locals were overlooking.
- A local online marketing specialist shared a video explaining why finding a job internationally was better than looking in South Africa.
- A South African hospitality graduate secured a job in the United States, proving critics wrong about tourism qualifications.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za