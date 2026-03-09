Pnet released its latest Job Market Trends Report and listed the top five countries hiring South African talents

Each country, which includes two of South Africa's neighbouring countries, had a specific set of skills it was looking for

There were also key reasons for the recruitment, such as engineering and an ageing technical workforce

With South Africa's economy resembling a rollercoaster, many residents are finding job opportunities abroad. Fortunately, some countries are also looking for South Africans for certain sets of skills.

According to The South African, the online recruiter Pnet's February 2026 Job Market Trends Report revealed the five countries and the professionals most in demand internationally.

1. Australia (Oceania)

Recruitment focus:

Maintenance and repair

Engineering

Building and constructing

Key reasons:

Chronic skilled labour shortages

Infrastructure and housing expansion

Ageing workforce

Skilled migration pathways

Compatibility of qualifications

Established South African communities

2. Saudi Arabia (Middle East)

Recruitment focus:

Medical and health

Engineering

Key reasons:

Healthcare expansion under Vision 2030 (the country plans to add roughly 175 000 healthcare workers by 2030 to support new hospitals and medical cities)

Engineering demand linked to large-scale infrastructure and development projects

English proficiency

Internationally aligned qualifications

3. The Netherlands (Europe)

Recruitment focus:

Maintenance and repair

Engineering

Key reasons:

Technical labour shortages

Ageing technical workforce

Industrial modernisations and energy transition

Practical, experience-based roles

English-language accessibility

4. Namibia (Africa)

Recruitment focus:

Business and management

Admin, office, and support

Key reasons:

Regional economic integration

Management capability gaps

Private-sector growth

Skills transfer and business continuity

Cultural and regulatory alignment

5. Botswana (Africa)

Recruitment focus:

Business and management

Key reasons:

Demand for experienced leadership

Mining and financial services sectors

Limited local management pipeline

Regional mobility

