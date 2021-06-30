Bow Wow Says He Doesn't Want to Rap Any More Because It Stresses Him Out

Bow Wow had to get real about how he feels and expressed that he doesn't want to rap any more because it's just too much for him

When preparing for his Verzuz battle against Soulja Boy, Bow Wow faced a lot of stress and this led him to make the decision

Bow Wow says that he's happy with focusing on other aspects of his entertainment career and not just being a rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

American rapper Bow Wow used to rule the streets with his rap game but fell off the scene for a while so he could focus on other projects. The rapper is now opening up and saying that he doesn't want to be an MC any more because it causes him too much stress.

Bow Wow took to Instagram to share how much stress he was under when he was preparing for his Verzuz show with Soulja Boy. The rappers went head-to-head and Bow came out on top.

However, even though his show was a success, he had to highlight that it was too much for him to handle and he doesn't really want to rap any more. In the video, Bow Wow spoke about how he feels about what happened when he prepared for the show.

Bow Wow made it clear that he's done with rap after the stress he faced preparing for a show. Image: @shadmoss

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

He captioned the post:

"I was soooo stressed putting this show together in 4 days for VERZUZ! What y’all don’t know is our hard drive CRASHED 6 mins before we went live! SEE.”

“Y’all n****s see why I don’t be wanting to rap no more? This is exactly why I’m at peace. I’m at peace man. I like hosting my stuff, making more money than half of y’all rap n****s," said Bow Wow in the footage.

Lil Kim says she wants to take Nicki Minaj on in a Verzuz Battle

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that veteran US rapper Lil Kim wants to battle Nicki Minaj. The Lighters Up hitmaker wants to go hit-for-hit with Nicki in a Verzuz rap battle.

The musician was speaking during Sunday, 27 June's red carpet segment at the BET Awards. Kim was quick to say yes when she was asked if she was willing to go song-to-song against another MC.

When the presenter asked Kim who she wanted to face off in a battle of tracks, she did not hesitate and said Nicki. Complex reports that it is still unclear if the Beez in the Trap hitmaker would be down to battle Kim.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za