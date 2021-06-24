Cassper Nyovest Hypes Himself Up and Peeps Bring Him Down a Level

- Cassper Nyovest took to social media in response to a comment, making it clear again that he knows his worth

- Cassper hyped himself up by stating that, in his opinion, he is the best in the game and no one comes near him

- Some felt Cassper was being a little big-headed in his response and let him know that there are a lot of talented artists in Mzansi, not just him

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to hype himself up yet again. When it comes to Cassper, he doesn't believe that anyone in the game can touch him.

After seeing a fan's post stating how hard people try to down him, Cassper made it clear that he is not worried about what those people think, he knows he's next level.

Cassper Nyovest believes that he is untouchable, and some feel he is being a tad too confident. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Cassper makes his levels known, he ain’t playing

“Nobody got a catalogue like me. I keep stacking them up. I couldn't even do a VS cause nobody put in work like me. Nobody plays in clubs like Cassper Nyovest. Hip Hop classics, Piano, Afrobeat. They can make all the noise here on Twitter, you'll never remove me from their hearts.”

Social media users have a go at Cassper for his overly confident post

“Your catalogue is good... but it doesn't come close to @akaworldwide, the only dude that can go toe to toe with him in a catalogue battle is @MrCashtimeand that's if we include the teargas stuff. Other than that as far as hits goes everybody is playing catch up to that druggie.”

“Ah, Bru, I listened to past time and wa mtseba mtho. Classic's those one's.youve really came a long and you deserve everything coming your way.”

“Let's be honest Cass genres aside the other broer's discography is just as great as yours if not better.”

Cassper’s presold album makes global charts

Briefly News recently reported that the excitement for Cassper Nyovest’s Sweet and Short 2.0 album is here. After the rapper announced that it would be dropping next Wednesday, fans flooded Apple Music to pre-order the project.

It has received so much love that it is ranked number 8 on the global pre-releases chart on iTunes. Taking to social media, Cassper celebrated the win and expressed his excitement.

"Sweet and Short is #8 Pre-add this week GLOBALLY! Please please pre add the album."

