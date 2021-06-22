Cassper Nyovest on Worst Industry Advice He’s Ever Received: #ShowThem

- Cassper Nyovest revealed that Big Concerts once turned his dream to fill up the Dome down and he proved them wrong

- Being asked what the worst industry advice he received was, Cassper said it was when Big Concerts told him that he would never be able to fill up the Dome

- Fans loved that Cassper managed to prove them wrong, tenfold over, and let him know how his drive has inspired them

Cassper Nyovest made it known that the worst advice he was ever given was by well-known South African events company Big Concerts, and best believe he proved them wrong!

Cassper explained that Big Concerts once told him to walk away from his dream of filling up the Dome as they believed no Mzansi artist would be capable of doing so.

“ 'No South African artist would ever fill up the Dome. You're going to fail. Save yourself the embarrassment. We have done this for years and we don't see this happening.' - Big Concerts”

Cassper Nyovest was once told that he would never be able to fill up the Dome, and look at him now. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Fans hype Cassper up, letting him know he’s an inspiration

Fans loved seeing Cassper’s post knowing he smashed it. Peeps flooded the comment section of the post, letting Cassper know how proud they are of him and how his hustle inspires them.

“And you didn't listen. You made Dome and we believed that it will happen. Big shout out to you Grootman. Inspired me to believe in my Dreams.”

“That was more of an encouragement than advice, none the less you filled everything you put your mind to including your pockets, respect!!!”

“And I’ll be the next to Fill it up BIG time Too Big Bro! Got a joint called #EloffStr, Reference Enough! ... Overall?!, MARK MY TWEET. #Crazyalertté.”

“One thing I admire about you is, you never gave up... you such an inspiration...”

