Halala: Cassper Nyovest’s Pre Sold Album Hits Global Charts

Cassper Nyovest fans are wasting no time getting ready to get their hands on his highly-anticipated upcoming album

The rapper excitedly took to social media to share that the album was in the global charts for pre-released music

Cassper's project will released at the end of the month and promises to be a creative combination of South Africa's best genres

The excitement for Cassper Nyovest’s Sweet and Short 2.0 album is here. After the rapper announced that it would be dropping next Wednesday, fans flooded Apple Music to pre-order the project.

It has received so much love that it is ranked number 8 on the global pre-releases chart on iTunes. Taking to social media, Cassper celebrated the win and expressed his excitement.

"Sweet and Short is #8 Pre-add this week GLOBALLY! Please please pre add the album."

Here are some reactions:

Katlego_Velile said:

"Let's Go Mufasa aka Billiato."

@LenkoeTaylor said:

"#SweetandShort2 we're doing Global numbers with this Album."

Eximious_Pvet said:

"Dope album."

@JosiaMoyo said:

"Damn."

The project will feature some huge names, including Samthing Soweto, Abidoza, Kammu De, LuuDadeejay, Lady Du, Boohle, and DJ Sumbody.

Cassper Nyovest announces album release date

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest gave his fans some exciting news when he took to social media to announce the date for his upcoming album Sweet and Short 2.0.

Cass shared that Sweet And Short 2.0 is available for pre-order as well as the date it will be available, June 30.

The rapper has admitted that he will be experimenting with a lot of sounds for this album so peeps can look forward to hearing various genres, especially Amapiano.

Fans are totally excited to hear the new offering and are awaiting Wednesday with baited breath.

Source: Briefly.co.za