Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz: What to know about Jim Nantz's first wife

Jim Nantz’s first wife is Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz, whom he married in the early 1980s and divorced after 26 years of marriage. Their split, attributed to emotional distance and lack of support, resulted in court-ordered alimony and custody arrangements for their daughter, Caroline Nantz.

Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz's marriage to Jim Nantz lasted 26 years

The veteran sportscaster married Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz on April 16, 1983, in Colts Neck, New Jersey, after reportedly meeting her while attending Marlboro High School. Their marriage lasted 26 years before Jim Nantz filed for divorce in 2009, citing a lack of emotional and professional support as the main reason.

He claimed Lorrie discouraged him from hosting The CBS Early Show and rarely accompanied him on work trips. In a 2009 court statement reported by the Times Union, he said:

In 2004, I got the Man of the Year award from the New York Athletic Club. Rudy Giuliani had been the previous year's winner, and it really meant a lot to me. My mother flew in from Houston, but Lorrie wasn't there.

Lorrie welcomed a daughter with Jim Nantz

While married, Lorrie and Jim Nantz welcomed a daughter together, Caroline, on April 29, 1994. During the 2009 trial, CTPost reported that Ann-Lorraine explained her limited travel with Jim.

She explained that caring for their daughter was her main priority. Caroline was 15 when her parents divorced and later pursued a career in television production.

How much does Jim Nantz pay his ex-wife?

In 2009, the court ordered Jim Nantz to pay $916,000 annually in alimony and child support to his ex-wife. This included $72,000 monthly in alimony, $1,000 weekly in child support for two years, and $70,000 for a country club membership.

He also transferred ownership of their Connecticut home and a Westport condo to her, while maintaining a $3 million life insurance policy naming Lorrie as the beneficiary. Nantz’s attorney, Gaetano Ferro, told the New York Post:

He always wanted a peaceful resolution of an unfortunate situation. He never wanted a trial or a public spectacle. He wants to put it behind him.

Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz now lives away from the spotlight

Since the divorce, Jim Nantz’s ex-wife has maintained a private life, and reportedly resides in Newport, Connecticut, where she continues to co-parent their daughter.

A former marketing director and community volunteer, she now stays out of the spotlight and has no known social media presence.

How did Jim Nantz meet his second wife?

As cited by Sportskeeda, the CBS sports announcer met his second wife, Courtney Richards, while she was Vice President at IMG.

Although they reportedly began dating before his divorce was finalised, they got engaged in 2010, and PEOPLE reported their marriage on June 9, 2012, at Pebble Beach, California.

Jim Nantz is still married to Courtney

The couple remains together and has been married for over a decade. During their union, Jim Nantz’s children with Courtney include daughter Finley Cathleen, born in 2014, and son Jameson, born in 2016.

In 2021, the family relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where they continue to reside.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jim Nantz’s wife? The sportscaster is currently married to Courtney Richards, whom he wed in June 2012.

The sportscaster is currently married to Courtney Richards, whom he wed in June 2012. How long does Jim Nantz have to pay alimony? He reportedly has to pay $72,000 monthly in alimony until his death or his ex-wife’s remarriage.

He reportedly has to pay $72,000 monthly in alimony until his death or his ex-wife’s remarriage. Did Jim Nantz have children with his first wife? The veteran commentator shares one daughter, Caroline Nantz, with his first wife.

Conclusion

Since her marriage to veteran sportscaster Jim Nantz ended, Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz has lived a quiet and private life. Despite their separation, she remains best known for her long marriage to Jim and their daughter, Caroline.

