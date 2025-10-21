Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz: What to know about Jim Nantz's first wife
Jim Nantz’s first wife is Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz, whom he married in the early 1980s and divorced after 26 years of marriage. Their split, attributed to emotional distance and lack of support, resulted in court-ordered alimony and custody arrangements for their daughter, Caroline Nantz.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz's marriage to Jim Nantz lasted 26 years
- How much does Jim Nantz pay his ex-wife?
- Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz now lives away from the spotlight
- How did Jim Nantz meet his second wife?
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz married sportscaster Jim Nantz in April 1983, and their marriage lasted 26 years.
- The couple divorced in 2009, with Jim ordered to pay $916,000 annually in alimony and child support.
- They share one daughter, Caroline Nantz, born in 1994, who later pursued a career in television production.
Profile summary
Full name
Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz
Nickname
Lorrie
Gender
Female
Place of birth
United States of America
Nationality
American
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-husband
Jim Nantz
Children
Caroline Nantz
Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz's marriage to Jim Nantz lasted 26 years
The veteran sportscaster married Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz on April 16, 1983, in Colts Neck, New Jersey, after reportedly meeting her while attending Marlboro High School. Their marriage lasted 26 years before Jim Nantz filed for divorce in 2009, citing a lack of emotional and professional support as the main reason.
He claimed Lorrie discouraged him from hosting The CBS Early Show and rarely accompanied him on work trips. In a 2009 court statement reported by the Times Union, he said:
In 2004, I got the Man of the Year award from the New York Athletic Club. Rudy Giuliani had been the previous year's winner, and it really meant a lot to me. My mother flew in from Houston, but Lorrie wasn't there.
Lorrie welcomed a daughter with Jim Nantz
While married, Lorrie and Jim Nantz welcomed a daughter together, Caroline, on April 29, 1994. During the 2009 trial, CTPost reported that Ann-Lorraine explained her limited travel with Jim.
She explained that caring for their daughter was her main priority. Caroline was 15 when her parents divorced and later pursued a career in television production.
How much does Jim Nantz pay his ex-wife?
In 2009, the court ordered Jim Nantz to pay $916,000 annually in alimony and child support to his ex-wife. This included $72,000 monthly in alimony, $1,000 weekly in child support for two years, and $70,000 for a country club membership.
He also transferred ownership of their Connecticut home and a Westport condo to her, while maintaining a $3 million life insurance policy naming Lorrie as the beneficiary. Nantz’s attorney, Gaetano Ferro, told the New York Post:
He always wanted a peaceful resolution of an unfortunate situation. He never wanted a trial or a public spectacle. He wants to put it behind him.
Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz now lives away from the spotlight
Since the divorce, Jim Nantz’s ex-wife has maintained a private life, and reportedly resides in Newport, Connecticut, where she continues to co-parent their daughter.
A former marketing director and community volunteer, she now stays out of the spotlight and has no known social media presence.
How did Jim Nantz meet his second wife?
As cited by Sportskeeda, the CBS sports announcer met his second wife, Courtney Richards, while she was Vice President at IMG.
Although they reportedly began dating before his divorce was finalised, they got engaged in 2010, and PEOPLE reported their marriage on June 9, 2012, at Pebble Beach, California.
Jim Nantz is still married to Courtney
The couple remains together and has been married for over a decade. During their union, Jim Nantz’s children with Courtney include daughter Finley Cathleen, born in 2014, and son Jameson, born in 2016.
In 2021, the family relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where they continue to reside.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is Jim Nantz’s wife? The sportscaster is currently married to Courtney Richards, whom he wed in June 2012.
- How long does Jim Nantz have to pay alimony? He reportedly has to pay $72,000 monthly in alimony until his death or his ex-wife’s remarriage.
- Did Jim Nantz have children with his first wife? The veteran commentator shares one daughter, Caroline Nantz, with his first wife.
Conclusion
Since her marriage to veteran sportscaster Jim Nantz ended, Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz has lived a quiet and private life. Despite their separation, she remains best known for her long marriage to Jim and their daughter, Caroline.
