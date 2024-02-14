Who is Courtney Richards, wife of sportscaster Jim Nantz?

Since the 1980s, Jim Nantz has been the voice of iconic historical events, providing commentary on numerous sports tournaments, including NFL, NBA, NCAA basketball, and PGA Tour for CBS Sports. But within this period, he has been married twice, and his current marriage to Courtney Richards has been nothing short of unwavering support for his illustrious career.

Courtney Richards and her husband, sportscaster Jim Nantz. Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Courtney Richards is the wife of American sportscaster Jim Nantz. Before tying the knot with the famous commentator, she was a sports marketer and former VP at IMG Media. The couple has been married since June 2012 and shares two kids. Keep reading to learn more about Jim Nantz's spouse.

Courtney Richards Nantz's profile summary

Full name Courtney Richards Nantz Gender Female Date of birth 28 December 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Jim Nantz Children 2 Profession Sports marketer

Who is Courtney Richards?

Jim Nantz's wife, Courtney Richards, is reportedly from Cleveland, Ohio, where she was born and spent most of her early life. She is also an American citizen of white ethnicity.

How old is Courtney Richards?

How old is Jim Nantz's wife? She is 45 years old. She was born on 28 December 1978. Courtney Richards' age was 29 when Jim Nantz started dating her.

Fast facts on Courtney Richards. Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Courtney Richards' career

Before marriage, she was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at IMG, a prominent global sports management group and media company in New York City. However, details about her current professional life are scarce, as she predominantly fulfils the role of a housewife for her accomplished spouse, Jim Nantz.

Is Jim Nantz married?

Jim Nantz is married. He tied the knot with Courtney Richards on 9 June 2012. The couple initially met in the late 2000s when IMG Media represented Nantz. They engaged for 21 months before walking down the aisle.

Courtney Richards' wedding ceremony with the famous sportscaster occurred at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

How long has Jim Nantz been married?

The sports announcer has married his current wife for more than a decade. But before now, his first marriage lasted for 26 years. Jim began his relationship with Courtney when his first marriage was on the verge of ending.

Jim Nantz (R) and his wife Courtney Nantz at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Who was Jim Nantz's first wife?

Jim Nantz's first wife was Ann Lorraine Carlsen. The couple met in the early '80s when Jim was a weekend sports anchor on KSL-TV. They married in 1983.

A decade later, they welcomed their first child, Caroline. Despite 26 years of marriage, their relationship gradually deteriorated, leading to a divorce in November 2009.

Who are Jim Nantz's children?

The American sports personality has three children. From his marriage to Ann Lorraine, he has a daughter, Caroline Nantz. In his second and current marriage to Richards Courtney, he has two children: a daughter named Finley Cathleen, born on 14 March 2014, and a son named Jameson Nantz, born on 1 February 2016.

How much was Jim Nantz's divorce settlement?

A court ruling over Jim Nantz's divorce mandated a yearly payment of $916,000 for child support and alimony. The ruling specified a monthly alimony of $72,000 until Jim's death or his ex-wife's remarriage. Additionally, $1,000 weekly child support was ordered for the next two years.

Assets distribution included Jim receiving their Houston home and a luxury condominium in Deer Valley, while his ex-wife, Lorrie Nantz, obtained their home and a separate condominium in Westport.

Joint custody of their daughter Caroline and financial responsibilities for her college expenses were granted until 23. Additionally, he was required to divide various joint accounts with his ex-wife.

Jim Nantz in the booth at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Photo: Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

Social media

Despite being the wife of a renowned sports anchor, the celebrity spouse maintains a private life and remains absent from social media platforms. As a result, Courtney Richards' photos are limited on the internet, considering her status.

What is Courtney Richards' net worth?

Her net worth is unknown since her income source has not been determined. In contrast, Jim Nantz, Courtney Richards' husband, has an estimated net worth of $15 million and an annual salary of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda.

His primary sources of income include sportscasting, business, and commentating, allowing him to own houses and cars worth millions of dollars.

Courtney Richards has supported her husband throughout his career as one of the most decorated sportscasters in American history, earning her recognition in the limelight. Beyond her supportive role, she is a dedicated mother, actively contributing to building a family with him.

