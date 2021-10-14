Nota Baloyi has been dishing out all kinds of piping hot tea about the music industry lately so it's no shock that the celeb is facing a few legal battles

Nota has nicknamed himself 'The Authority' after remaining on the trending list for the past week as he has been on a mission to expose everyone

One of his most recent revelations has left peeps with mouths wide open as he accused Nadia Nakai and AKA of having been an item at some point

Celeb Twitter Spaces have been piping hot this past week and Nota's is no exception. The controversial celeb has been on a mission to air out all of Mzansi's entertainment industry's dirty laundry. Nota recently let the cat of the bag about AKA and Nadia Nakai's alleged romance.

Nota has made a heavy claim that Nadia Nakai and AKA used to date. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Nota Baloyi has been infamously making headlines since his brawl with Stogie T. After Stogie released a diss track aimed at Nota, he hopped onto Twitter Spaces to address the lyrics of the song.

Nota not only addressed his extended beef with Stogie T but he also took the liberty to spill the beans about his lawsuit with Shimza and shockingly claimed that Nadia Nakai and AKA used to be in a relationship, reports IOL.

The rappers in question are seldom seen in the same spaces so the accusation came as a shock to many. ZAlebs reports that the More Drugs rapper was quoted saying that she has no intentions of ever collaborating with AKA.

In a conversation with AKA's ex-bestie Da L.E.S she said:

"Honestly, I am a fan of AKA. Every time I've met him he has never disrespected me or been weird with me or anything. But I think the only reason that I wouldn't is because I don't think it would get positive attention, I don't think it would be something that would be celebrated."

Although Nadia has stated she is Team Cassper, she did make an appearance on The Braai Show when AKA was still the host. In one of their few sightings together, AKA threw jabs at Nyovest asking Nakai if her contract with his record label would ever allow her to work with the Fela in Versace hitmaker.

"Tension": Cassper Nyovest opens up about his relationship with Nadia Nakai

Briefly News reported Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his relationship with her former artist Nadia Nakai. The stunning rapper left Mufasa's record label Family Tree recently to do her own thing.

A curious fan took to the Siyathandana hitmaker's timeline to ask him about their relationship following Nadia's exit. The fan claimed she senses some tension between the two musicians.

Cass and Nadia used to hang out together a lot when she was still signed to him but lately, they've been doing their own thing separately.

@kells_october asked Mufasa:

"Hey @casspernyovest, I’ve been asking you this question, are you cool with Nadia, there is some tension I sense between you guys?"

Cassper shared that he and Nadia Nakai are still cool even though they no longer have a working relationship. SAHipHopMag reports that Cass replied to the tweep:

"Nah, but she left the label and we no longer work together so naturally, we won't hang as much. She's got a new team and I'm sure she'll be good cause she always did her own thing anyway."

