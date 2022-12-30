DJ Black Coffee's sister Amanda Dandala is facing some heat on social media after she defended her brother against GBV claims

Amanda called Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa a "horrible human" in one of her deleted tweets after Black trended for abuse allegations

Tweeps were shocked by Amanda's anger and many said she forgets that she's caused others pain too

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Black Coffee's sister Amanda Dandala becomes a topic on Twitter. Image: @amanda_dandala and @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The saga of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and DJ Black Coffee continues on Twitter and the focus has now shifted to Amanda Dandala.

Amanda fiercely stood up for her brother on Thursday and said that she was losing her mind reading tweets that claimed Black Coffee was allegedly an abusive husband.

This was after the award-winning DJ urged Enhle Mbali to stop making him the face of gender-based violence, following her 16 days of activism post on Instagram.

Amanda's strong words to Enhle didn't sit well with many netizens and many accused her of dating a man who had a pregnant girlfriend in the past. @Mellow_Xxi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Lol when she was sleeping with Issa Goddess’s man no one called her a horrible human being."

Read more comments from the post below:

@Bhincakazi102 posted:

"I remember this so well. Never looked at her the same. Issa Goddess was even pregnant with Que's baby at that time."

@K_anye wrote:

"I’m happy love found her again because she’s been through the most."

@___masegom mentioned:

"She’s quick to forget."

@ItsYourGirlVoni said:

"Busy posting and going to gigs with him while the girl had a bun baking."

@Hombi_sa commented:

"Abo rakgadi are exactly like this."

@NonjabuloMngom2 stated:

"No one is safe on this app."

@zamkay_tshezi added:

"While the poor girl was pregnant."

@Mdima42 tweeted:

"Yall don't want us to end this year in peace hey."

DJ Black Coffee’s sister defends him and calls Enhle Mbali a “Horrible human” SA reacts: “Trying to get fame”

Briefly News reported that Black Coffee's sister Amanda Dandala could no longer stand on the sidelines and watch her brother getting dragged on Twitter's timelines.

Amanda chimed in on the trending drama and bashed Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa for the pain that she has inflicted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News