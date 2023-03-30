Minnie Dlamini shared an inside look at her lavish The Honeymoon premiere, which took place on March 28

The event was held in Nu Metro Emperors Palace in collaboration with Absa, and stars such as Kajal Bagwandeen, Tumi Morake, and Minnie Dlamini attended

Minnie posted numerous photos on her Instagram account of the lush event, including some snaps with her lovely mother

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It was all glitz and glam at Minnie Dlamini's premiere event for her hit film The Honeymoon. The stunning beauty blessed her fans with countless snaps, giving them a glimpse of what happened on the unforgettable night.

Minnie Dlamini attended 'The Honeymoon' premiere with her mom Queen Dlamini. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the launch took place on March 28 at the Nu Metro Emperors Palace in collaboration with Absa. Mzansi showbiz A-listers attended the film's premiere, which stars Kajal Bagwandeen, Tumi Morake, and Minnie Dlamini.

Minnie shares photos with her The Honeymoon co-stars

Minnie couldn't help but gush about her co-stars. She posted a photo of them looking stunning in their red carpet outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The three ladies flaunted their hourglass figures in gorgeous dresses. They were beaming as their work in The Honeymoon finally reached the big screen.

Minnie Dlamini's mother was her date at the premiere of The Honeymoon

At the premiere of The Honeymoon, Minnie brought her mother, Queen Dlamini, with her. The actress shared three photos showing their mother-daughter chemistry on the red carpet.

The photo received much attention on Instagram, and people couldn't stop talking about Minnie's mother's stunning beauty.

@positivegp said:

"My favourite humans. Queens of my heart ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations, baby @minniedlamini"

@mamphob shared:

"Stunning babe ❤️ stunning mommies girl!"

@elarte_makeupartist posted:

"Ncoo Mom queen ❤️ the most beautiful woman. We love her."

@therealnombulelomhlongo replied:

"The beautiful Queen."

@theeetravelle commented:

"Now, I see these genes are from Mama. You are both beautiful."

@alex_memela also said:

"Mom and her princess."

@tshegofatsopowane added:

"Mommy is still so beautiful."

Minnie Dlamini roasted for her The Honeymoon premiere looks, star under attack from trolls: "Expired goods"

In related news, Briefly News reported that trolls continued to attack Minnie Dlamini on social media. The media personality's haters roasted her looks after she posted pics she took at the premiere of The Honeymoon.

Trolls threw shade in the direction of the actress after someone posted one of the pics she took at her movie premiere. The beauty shared the pics on her Instagram timeline, and a tweep reposted one of the snaps on Twitter.

ZAlebs reported that Minnie's looks were on everyone's lips after more peeps criticised her. The publication reports that Minnie has been publicly ridiculed since she divorced Quinton Jones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News