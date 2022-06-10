A thread of South African petrolheads favourite cars on social media shows how much we love performance machinery

The trend was started by Malusi Msomi the social media content creator behind the DBN Spotter brand

Hundreds of South African car lovers shared their three favourite cars divided between a daily driver, weekend car and a performance car for a track day

In a perfect world all South African petrolheads would have three cars: one to drive in the week between home and work. A second one for weekends and a third kept solely to use on a race track.

The Porsche GT3 RS and BMW X6 M were among the favourite vehicles chosen for a track day and weekend car. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

South African car fans took to social media this week to share their three favourite rides each with a specific purpose. The post was created by popular car content creator Malusi Msomi, the man behind @DBN_Spotter on Twitter and Instagram.

The post quickly went viral as Msomi asked fellow petrolheads to add to the thread and quickly he received hundreds of replies. The selection of cars ranged from Porsche GT3 RS' to Mercedes-Benz V-Class models.

Check out the responses below:

