Two policeman were filmed seemingly under the influence of alcohol after the state vehicle that one was driving almost collided with two road construction workers.

A video of the incident was posted on social media by SA Trucker, and shows one of the construction managers confront the two policeman in their vehicle.

The man recording with his phone then asks the driver for the key of the vehicle to which the policeman doesn't reply.

According to IOL, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the incident occurred on the R58 road between Aliwal North and Lady Grey on May 26.

A video of the incident can be found below:

News24 reported that Kinana said the two officers are a 31-year-old constable and a 56-year-old warrant officer.

