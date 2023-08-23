The perfect 'girl night' looks like a bunch of treats and oven meals from Woolies, according to this woman

TikTok user @candibod shared a short video in which she left people drooling over her spread

People took to the comments section, claiming that this is what self-care looks like

In a scrumptious TikTok video, user @candibod shares a glimpse of her cosy evening with a spread she delicious meals she dubs a "girl dinner," all bought from Mzani’s private school of grocery stores, Woolworths.

Woolies warm-up meals are undoubtedly one of the most convenient things they sell, but they are not cheap.

TikTok user @candibod shared a short video where she showed a drool-worthy assortment of comfort foods perfect for a relaxing night in.

The spotlight was on the spread honed in on a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Alongside the cocoa indulgence, @candibod displays an array of oven-ready meals and incredible sweet treats. These ready-to-cook dishes provide a hassle-free way to satisfy cravings without the hassle and mess – every woman's dream LOL.

Take a look at this delectable dinner:

Mzansi people drool over the delicious dinner

While this would not be cheap, people couldn’t help but dream of this stress-free comfort feast. It looks amazing!

Read some of the comments below – watch the drool:

@foodieforever is here for it:

"This is my kind of dinner! "

@cozyvibesonly wants the info:

"I need that hot chocolate recipe ASAP!"

@easymealsqueen is all about convenience:

"Oven meals are a game changer, right?"

@thesweetlife drooled:

"Those cookies look heavenly! "

@healthynightin is all for it:

"Sometimes you just need this kind of self-care!"

@culinarycravings said:

"Woolies always has the best stuff for cosy nights!"

