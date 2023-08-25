One hardworking woman celebrated a big achievement by dedicating it to her late mother in a sweet post on TikTok

The lady made a touching video where she showed people that she has done the most to make her mum proud

Online users commented on the video happy homeowner, and many online peeps left words of comfort and well-wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A woman made an inspiring and emotional video to celebrate building a home. The stunner left people touched after she opened up about her mother, who passed away.

A TikTok video shows a woman who built a house in memory of her late mom. Image: @ndumi9905

Source: TikTok

The woman's video celebration received thousands of likes. Many people commented to congratulate the young lady on her hard work paying off.

Woman builds home in honour of mother

@ndumi9905 posted a video of herself and her close-to-finished home. In the video, she wrote that she was dedicating the space to her mother, who passed away. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Mama, we finally have our own house and we no longer sharing a room."

SA touched by woman's achievement for mom

Many people thought this lady was admirable. Peeps congratulated her and also left sweet comments about her mother.

user2560365106693 said:

"Congratulations sisi am sure mama is proud."

Benee wrote:

"Huge achievement, congratulations sis."

Luyanda_Thabethe added:

"Congratulations baby."

tshireletsoramkok commented:

"God is good all the time mommy must be dancing in heaven."

ree_lunge0 gushed:

"Mommy is proud of you and smiling down on you babe, congratulations."

Homeowners inspire South Africans

The people who are able to buy or build their own houses leave netizens motivated that they can do it too. One woman used her NSFAS allowance to make sure that her family had a decent home.

"Usubenzile sisi": Lady spends R60.5k on materials to build her mother a house

Briefly News previously reported that owning a home is something that numerous South Africans desire. Some people get ownership by purchasing already-built houses, while others would rather build their homes.

A lady had inspired and reignited the flame of hope in many South Africans after sharing a video of herself using her savings to buy building materials to build a house for her mother.

Building a home from scratch gives you the power to create a property that meets your standards in every way possible, Fine Magazine states. You have the freedom to choose the location, size, layout, and finer details of your future home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News