Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share that he's ready to get back into the ring even though he lost his first fight to Naak Musiq recently

Mufasa shared an edited clip of the highlights of his #CelebCity boxing match with Naak music and the highlights show the rapper beating the hell out of the singer

DJ Tira agreed that the Siyathandana hitmaker gave Naak the hard time in the first round onf their bout in Sun City recently

Cassper Nyovest is reay to exchange blows with another celebrity. The rapper took to social media to share that he can't wait to get back into the ring a few weeks after he lost his #CelebCity boxing match to Naak Musiq.

Mufasa shared a video of his last bout with Naak on his timeline. The star posted an edited clip of only Round 1 and 2 in which he was all over the singer.

Taking to Instagram, the Siyathandana hitmaker posted the video with highlights that only show him attacking Naak Musiq. Cass captioned the clip.

"Can't wait to get back in. We do it again soon."

Even DJ Tira, who was supporting Naak Musiq, reacted to the clip and gave Mufasa his flowers for his performance in the first round. Makoya Bearings reacted to the clip:

"First round was a problem."

Other social media users joined the conversation and shared mixed reactions to the clip:

undyl_ wrote:

"I still don’t understand how you lost."

ruthless_thing said:

"You lost points with those hugs."

siya_daniel_ros commented:

"We can’t wait to see you back at it again broer."

ayandadaweti_ wrote:

"Dope edit, we see you @casspernyovest."

tiehokabo added:

"The thing poi, you are only posting 1st and 2nd round which favours you, not considering the other 3 rounds where Naak was showing you flames."

