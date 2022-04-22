Cassper Nyovest is on a winning streak and is not planning on slowing down; the award-winning rapper has made a name for himself in both the entertainment and business worlds

The rapper has been making waves on social media thanks to his impressive entrepreneurial and marketing skills

Mufasa is now billed to perform at the CAF Championships League match between Atletico Petroleos and Mamelodi Sundowns

Mzansi soccer lovers will be in for a treat this coming weekend as they get to experience a local version of the Super Bowl performance at the championships league match against Sundowns and Atletico Petroleos.

Sundowns football club announced on their official pages that fans can look forward to an electrifying performance from award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest before the match.

According to TimesLIVE, the club called upon all soccer and music lovers to turn up in numbers and enjoy the match and the music. The statement read:

"Masandawana, we're taking it to the next level by combining football & entertainment this weekend, and we're going to have a live performance from @casspernyovest!

"You won't wanna miss this, so be sure to get to the stadium early to enjoy the exciting entertainment!"

Mufasa's stans couldn't hide their excitement following the announcement. Many flooded social media to share that they will be attending the match.

@Mr.drian79 said:

"My favorite artist Nyovi and my favorite team in one stadium. It's going to be like a movie."

